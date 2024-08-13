Gold medalists Matthew Ebden and John Peers of Australia, center, silver medalist Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the United States, left, and bronze medalists Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul of the United States pose with their medals on the podium after the men's doubles final match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medalists Matthew Ebden and John Peers of Australia celebrate on the podium after defeating Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the United States in the men's doubles gold medal match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the United States pose with their silver medal on the podium after the men's doubles final match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Tommy Paul of the United States pose with their bronze medal on the podium after the men's doubles final match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medalists Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Italy, center, silver medalist Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider of Individual Neutral Athlete, left, and bronze medalists Cristina Bucsa, left, and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain pose with their medals on the podium after the women's doubles gold medal tennis match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Sara Errani, left, and Jasmine Paolini of Italy show their gold medals after defeating Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider of Individual Neutral Athlete during women's doubles gold medal tennis match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Andreeva and Diana Shnaider of Individual Neutral Athlete show their silver medals after losing to Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Italy after women's doubles gold medal tennis match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Cristina Bucsa, left, and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain show their bronze medals after the women's doubles gold medal tennis match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.