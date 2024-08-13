Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Tennis Doubles Medallists - In Pics

A total of 172 players competed across five medal events (singles and doubles for both men and women and mixed doubles) in the tennis tournaments at Paris Olympic Games 2024. The three doubles medal events - men's, women's and mixed - were scheduled from 27 July to 4 August at the Stade Roland Garros. The Australian duo of Matthew Ebden and John Peers won the men's doubles title, while Italy's Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini became the women's doubles champions, and Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac claimed the mixed doubles gold.