Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Tennis Doubles Medallists - In Pics

A total of 172 players competed across five medal events (singles and doubles for both men and women and mixed doubles) in the tennis tournaments at Paris Olympic Games 2024. The three doubles medal events - men's, women's and mixed - were scheduled from 27 July to 4 August at the Stade Roland Garros. The Australian duo of Matthew Ebden and John Peers won the men's doubles title, while Italy's Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini became the women's doubles champions, and Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac claimed the mixed doubles gold.

Paris Olympic Tennis Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Gold medalists Matthew Ebden and John Peers of Australia, center, silver medalist Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the United States, left, and bronze medalists Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul of the United States pose with their medals on the podium after the men's doubles final match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

1/7
Olympics 2024 Tennis
Olympics 2024 Tennis Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Gold medalists Matthew Ebden and John Peers of Australia celebrate on the podium after defeating Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the United States in the men's doubles gold medal match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/7
Paris Olympics 2024 Tennis
Paris Olympics 2024 Tennis Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the United States pose with their silver medal on the podium after the men's doubles final match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/7
Paris 2024 Olympics
Paris 2024 Olympics Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Tommy Paul of the United States pose with their bronze medal on the podium after the men's doubles final match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/7
2024 Summer Olympics
2024 Summer Olympics Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Gold medalists Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Italy, center, silver medalist Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider of Individual Neutral Athlete, left, and bronze medalists Cristina Bucsa, left, and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain pose with their medals on the podium after the women's doubles gold medal tennis match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/7
Olympic Games 2024 Tennis
Olympic Games 2024 Tennis Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Sara Errani, left, and Jasmine Paolini of Italy show their gold medals after defeating Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider of Individual Neutral Athlete during women's doubles gold medal tennis match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/7
Paris 2024 Tennis
Paris 2024 Tennis Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Andreeva and Diana Shnaider of Individual Neutral Athlete show their silver medals after losing to Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Italy after women's doubles gold medal tennis match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/7
2024 Paris Olympics Games
2024 Paris Olympics Games Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Cristina Bucsa, left, and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain show their bronze medals after the women's doubles gold medal tennis match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

