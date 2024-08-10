Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Relay Swimming Medallists - In Pics

As many as seven relay swimming medal events -- three per gender and one mixed -- were held at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. The pool swimming discipline was scheduled from 27 July to 4 August at the Paris La Defense Arena, and saw some breathtaking performances. The world record was broken in the mixed 4x100m medley relay by United States (Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske), and several Olympic records were smashed too along the way.