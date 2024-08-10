Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Relay Swimming Medallists - In Pics

As many as seven relay swimming medal events -- three per gender and one mixed -- were held at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. The pool swimming discipline was scheduled from 27 July to 4 August at the Paris La Defense Arena, and saw some breathtaking performances. The world record was broken in the mixed 4x100m medley relay by United States (Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske), and several Olympic records were smashed too along the way.

Women's 4x100-meter medley relay | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

United States' gold medalists pose for a photo on the podium with Australia's silver medalists and China's bronze medalists during the awards ceremony for the women's 4x100-meter medley relay at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

2/11
Mens 4x100-meter freestyle relay
Men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Gold medalists from the United States men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team, middle, stand on the podium with silver medalists from Australia, left, and bronze medalists from Italy at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

3/11
Womens 4x200-meter freestyle relay
Women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Gold medalists Team Australia, center, silver medalists Team USA, left, and bronze medalists Team China, pose for a group selfie on the podium following the women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

4/11
Mixed 4x100-meter medley relay
Mixed 4x100-meter medley relay | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

The mixed 4x100-meter medley relay teams of China, United States and Australia stand on the podium at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

5/11
Britains gold medal winners in mens 4x200-meter freestyle relay team
Britain's gold medal winners in men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay team | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Britain's gold medal men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay team stands on the winner’s podium as they pose for a photo, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Nanterre, France. Pictured left to right: Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy.

6/11
United States silver medal winners in mens 4x200-meter freestyle relay team
United States' silver medal winners in men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay team | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

United States' men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay team stand on the podium to receive their silver medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

7/11
Australias bronze medal winners in mens 4x200-meter freestyle relay team
Australia's bronze medal winners in men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay team | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Australia's men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay team pose with their bronze medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

8/11
Chinas gold medal winners in Mens 4x100-meter medley relay
China's gold medal winners in Men's 4x100-meter medley relay | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

China's Xu Jiayu, Qin Haiyang, Sun Jiajun, and Pan Zhanle pose for a photo with their gold medals on the podium for the men's 4x100-meter medley relay at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

9/11
United States silver medal winners in Mens 4x100-meter medley relay
United States' silver medal winners in Men's 4x100-meter medley relay | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

United States' Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Caeleb Dressel, and Hunter Armstrong pose for a phztowith their silver medals during the awards ceremony for the men's 4x100-meter medley relay at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

10/11
Frances bronze medal winners in Mens 4x100-meter medley relay
France's bronze medal winners in Men's 4x100-meter medley relay | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

France's Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, Leon Marchand, Maxime Grousset, and Florent Manaudou pose for a photo with their bronze medals during the awards ceremony for the men's 4x100-meter medley relay at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

11/11
Womens 4x100-meter freestyle relay
Women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Gold medalists from Australia, middle, stand with silver medalists from the United States, left, and bronze medalists from China on the podium after the women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

