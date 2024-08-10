United States' gold medalists pose for a photo on the podium with Australia's silver medalists and China's bronze medalists during the awards ceremony for the women's 4x100-meter medley relay at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalists from the United States men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team, middle, stand on the podium with silver medalists from Australia, left, and bronze medalists from Italy at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalists Team Australia, center, silver medalists Team USA, left, and bronze medalists Team China, pose for a group selfie on the podium following the women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
The mixed 4x100-meter medley relay teams of China, United States and Australia stand on the podium at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Britain's gold medal men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay team stands on the winner’s podium as they pose for a photo, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Nanterre, France. Pictured left to right: Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy.
United States' men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay team stand on the podium to receive their silver medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Australia's men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay team pose with their bronze medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
China's Xu Jiayu, Qin Haiyang, Sun Jiajun, and Pan Zhanle pose for a photo with their gold medals on the podium for the men's 4x100-meter medley relay at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
United States' Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Caeleb Dressel, and Hunter Armstrong pose for a phztowith their silver medals during the awards ceremony for the men's 4x100-meter medley relay at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
France's Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, Leon Marchand, Maxime Grousset, and Florent Manaudou pose for a photo with their bronze medals during the awards ceremony for the men's 4x100-meter medley relay at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Gold medalists from Australia, middle, stand with silver medalists from the United States, left, and bronze medalists from China on the podium after the women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.