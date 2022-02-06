Suresh Raina Bereaved: Former India Cricketer's Father Dies Of Cancer

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina's father, Trilokchand Raina, died of cancer on Sunday. He breathed his last at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. (More Cricket News)

Trilokchand, a former army officer, was fighting cancer for the last few months and his had been deteriorating since December.

Raina's former India and Chennai Super Kings teammate Harbhajan Singh offered condolences. In a tweet, he wrote: "Very sad to hear Suresh Raina’s father @ImRaina RIP uncle ji," wrote Harbhajan.

Very sad to hear Suresh Raina’s father @ImRaina RIP uncle ji 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 6, 2022

Raina followed Mahendra Singh Dhoni's footsteps in announcing retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.

Revealing why they retired on the same day, Raina said that they had already made up their minds to retire on Saturday (August 15).

"Dhoni’s jersey number is 7 and mine is 3 - put it together and it makes 73. And on August 15, India completed 73 years of independence, so there couldn’t have been a better day,” Raina told Dainik Jagran.

But the allrounder failed to make his seat preserved at CSK as the defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions released Mr. IPL.

He has listed himself at the highest bracket of INR 2 crore for the IPL mega auction, which will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Starting 2022 season, IPL T20 cricket tournament will a ten-team affair with the induction of Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises.