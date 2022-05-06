Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Sundar Raman, Former IPL COO, Owns 12.5 Per Cent In New South Africa T20 Cricket League

According to reports, two IPL franchises -- Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings -- are showing active interest in the new T20 league.

Sundar Raman, Former IPL COO, Owns 12.5 Per Cent In New South Africa T20 Cricket League
The proposed six-tea T20 cricket tournament in South Africa is planned for January 2023. Courtesy: Twitter (@OfficialCSA)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 2:57 pm

Sundar Raman, the all-powerful former COO of IPL, is understood to have acquired a 12.5 per cent stake in a company that will be helping Cricket South Africa re-launch its ambitious franchise-based T20 league. (More Cricket News)

Raman, who was once the right-hand man of former IPL czar Lalit Modi and played a big role in conceptualising the cash-rich league back in 2008, was also N Srinivasan's (Modi's bete noire) trusted lieutenant later on as he was one of the most powerful persons among the paid employees of the BCCI.

According to a report in 'Cricbuzz', a document headlined "MSL: Re-imagined" was presented at a special CSA members council meeting on April 25. In it, Raman is listed as holding a 12.5% share in the company unveiled on Friday as the vehicle to drive the establishment of the tournament. 

Related stories

Cricket South Africa Announces New Franchise-Based T20 League Starting January 2023

Former South Africa Cricket Team Skipper Graeme Smith Cleared Of Racism Allegations

IND Vs SA: BCCI Announces Fixtures, Venues For India's Five-Match T20I Series Against South Africa

"CSA own 57.5% and broadcasters SuperSport the remaining 30%. The first edition of the as yet unnamed six-team competition is planned for January 2023."

With Raman's active involvement in the league, it was a no-brainer that two franchises with whom he has actively worked --  Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings -- are showing active interest in knowing more about the league.

A senior BCCI official said that for any cricket board across the globe establishing a new league, it is always imperative that stake-holders check out if MI, CSK are interested or not. Obviously Sundar's involvement makes it even more interesting.

As of now, Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders also own Caribbean Premier League franchise Trinbago Knight Riders.

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Sundar Raman South Africa
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read