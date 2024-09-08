Sports

Mansukh Mandaviya Attends 44th OCA General Assembly - In Pics

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said India is set to bid for the 2030 Youth Olympics, a precursor to the country's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics. The 2030 Youth Olympics will be the fifth edition of the international event. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are going to bid for the 2030 Youth Olympics but our focus remains on hosting the 2036 Olympics," Mandaviya said on the sidelines of the Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) 44th General Assembly. India will fight against Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, Mongolia, Russia, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina to get the hosting rights for the 2030 Youth Olympics.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Photo: SAI

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addresses at the 44th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly, in New Delhi.

1/5
OCA General Assembly
OCA General Assembly Photo: SAI

Union Minister JP Nadda, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Acting President Randhir Singh and other delegates at the 44th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly, in New Delhi.

2/5
44th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly
44th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly Photo: SAI

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addresses at the 44th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly, in New Delhi.

3/5
OCA General Assembly
OCA General Assembly Photo: SAI

Delegates at the 44th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly, in New Delhi.

4/5
OCA General Assembly
OCA General Assembly Photo: SAI

Indian Sports Minister Mansukh Mandviya being welcomed at the Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) 44th General Assembly.

5/5
Olympic Council of Asias (OCA) 44th General Assembly
Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) 44th General Assembly Photo: SAI

Many dignitaries were present at the Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) 44th General Assembly including BJP Party President JP Nadda (second from right).

