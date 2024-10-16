Sports

Dunith Wellalage Helps Sri Lanka Thrash West Indies In 2nd T20I, Level Series 1-1 - In Pics

Sri Lanka's spinners spun a web around the West Indies batting, making superb use of a turning Dambulla pitch to thump the visitors by 73 runs in the second T20I on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). Debutant Dunith Wellalage ended with figures of 3 for 9, while senior pros Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka picked two wickets apiece as the Windies were bowled out for 89 runs in response to a 163-run target. With that, the Lankans levelled the three-match series 1-1.

WI vs SL, 2nd T20I
SL Vs WI, 2nd T20I Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

Sri Lankan players celebrate their win over West Indies in the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

1/9
SL Vs WI, 2nd T20I
WI vs SL, 2nd T20I Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
West Indies's Captain Rovman Powell, right, and Alzarri Joseph cheer themselves during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

2/9
WI vs SL: 2nd T20I
SL Vs WI: 2nd T20I Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
West Indies's Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

3/9
SL Vs WI: 2nd T20I
WI vs SL: 2nd T20I Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
West Indies's Captain Rovman Powell plays a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

4/9
Sri Lankas Dunith Wellalage
Dunith Wellalage Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage bowls a delivery during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

5/9
West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

6/9
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I
West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
West Indies' Alzarri Joseph, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

7/9
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: 2nd T20I
Sri Lanka vs West Indies: 2nd T20I Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
Sri Lanka's Kusal Janith Perera plays a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka,

8/9
West Indies vs Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, left, and Kusal Mendis bump fists during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

9/9
Sri Lanka vs West Indies
West Indies vs Sri Lanka Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

