Dunith Wellalage Helps Sri Lanka Thrash West Indies In 2nd T20I, Level Series 1-1 - In Pics

Sri Lanka's spinners spun a web around the West Indies batting, making superb use of a turning Dambulla pitch to thump the visitors by 73 runs in the second T20I on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). Debutant Dunith Wellalage ended with figures of 3 for 9, while senior pros Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka picked two wickets apiece as the Windies were bowled out for 89 runs in response to a 163-run target. With that, the Lankans levelled the three-match series 1-1.