McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, centre, celebrates his pole position after qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, centre, celebrates his pole position with second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, and third placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain after qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, talks with second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands after qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the third practice session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the third practice session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the third practice session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.