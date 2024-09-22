Sports

Singapore Grand Prix: Lando Norris Pips Max Verstappen To Pole Position - In Pics

Lando Norris edged ahead of his title rival Max Verstappen on Saturday (September 21, 2024) to start on pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix. Qualifying turned into a one-lap shootout for the top positions when a crash for Carlos Sainz Junior interrupted the final session. McLaren driver Norris was 0.203 of a second ahead of Verstappen to start on pole, with Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes, 0.316 off Norris' time.