Sports

Singapore Grand Prix: Lando Norris Pips Max Verstappen To Pole Position - In Pics

Lando Norris edged ahead of his title rival Max Verstappen on Saturday (September 21, 2024) to start on pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix. Qualifying turned into a one-lap shootout for the top positions when a crash for Carlos Sainz Junior interrupted the final session. McLaren driver Norris was 0.203 of a second ahead of Verstappen to start on pole, with Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes, 0.316 off Norris' time.

Singapore Grand Prix Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, centre, celebrates his pole position after qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

1/9
Singapore Grand Prix 2024
Singapore Grand Prix 2024 Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, centre, celebrates his pole position with second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, and third placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain after qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

2/9
Singapore Formula One Grand Prix
Singapore Formula One Grand Prix Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, talks with second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands after qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

3/9
Singapore F1 Grand Prix
Singapore F1 Grand Prix Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

4/9
Singapore Formula One Auto Racing
Singapore Formula One Auto Racing Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

5/9
Singapore F1 GP Auto Racing
Singapore F1 GP Auto Racing Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

6/9
Automobile Racing
Automobile Racing Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

7/9
Formula One Racing
Formula One Racing Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the third practice session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

8/9
Singapore Formula One Grand Prix
Singapore Formula One Grand Prix Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the third practice session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

9/9
Singapore Grand Prix 2024
Singapore Grand Prix 2024 Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the third practice session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

