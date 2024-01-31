Sports

Shoaib Malik To Rejoin Fortune Barishal On Feb 2 - Report

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik will reportedly be available for Fortune Barishal's game against Khulna Tigers on February 3. He had bowled three no-balls in an over during an earlier Bangladesh Premier League 2024 match against the same team on January 22

Outlook Sports Desk

January 31, 2024

X/Shoaib Malik : File photo of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in action for his former franchise Rangpur Riders at the Bangladesh Premier League.
File photo of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in action for his former franchise Rangpur Riders at the Bangladesh Premier League. X/Shoaib Malik

In news that will put speculation regarding  Shoaib Malik's temporary absence from the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 to rest, the former Pakistan captain will reportedly rejoin the Fortune Barishal squad on February 2. Malik had left the franchise midway through the tournament after playing just three games for them this season. (More Cricket News)

Malik will be back with the team and be available for selection for their last game of the Sylhet leg - against Khulna Tigers - on February 3, according to an ESPNcricinfo report. Malik's absence had led to an avalanche of social media speculation, with many floating rumours that the spin-bowling all-rounder's contract with Fortune Barishal had been terminated.

This followed Malik delivering a nine-ball over against the Khulna Tigers in an earlier BPL match at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on January 22, 2024. There were three no-balls in that over, wherein the Sialkot-born all-rounder conceded 18 runs and didn't get another chance to bowl.

With Malik leaving the team soon after, conjecture followed that his contract had been terminated for "fixing" the match. The 41-year-old later shared a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), refuting the allegations.

"I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumors circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai.

"I have always found joy in playing the game and will continue to do so. I want to emphasize the importance of exercising caution when it comes to rumors, especially those circulating recently. I want to make it clear that I strongly refute these baseless rumors. It's crucial for everyone to verify information before believing and spreading it'" Malik wrote.

Malik recently got married to Pakistani actor Sana Javed after separation from Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza.

