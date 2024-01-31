In news that will put speculation regarding Shoaib Malik's temporary absence from the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 to rest, the former Pakistan captain will reportedly rejoin the Fortune Barishal squad on February 2. Malik had left the franchise midway through the tournament after playing just three games for them this season. (More Cricket News)

Malik will be back with the team and be available for selection for their last game of the Sylhet leg - against Khulna Tigers - on February 3, according to an ESPNcricinfo report. Malik's absence had led to an avalanche of social media speculation, with many floating rumours that the spin-bowling all-rounder's contract with Fortune Barishal had been terminated.