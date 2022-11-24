Shikhar Dhawan Was Not Hurt After Captaincy Was Taken Away For The Zimbabwe Tour

Shikhar Dhawan has a lot of faith in God's plans and purely for that reason it "didn't hurt him" when he was asked to hand back the India captaincy to KL Rahul during the tour of Zimbabwe. (More Cricket News)

Dhawan, who usually leads the India ODI team in the absence of Rohit Sharma, was named captain for the three-match ODI tour of Zimbabwe in August this year but later was demoted by the former national selection committee once KL Rahul was declared fit and available.

"I wasn't hurt as I believe certain things are pre-destined and whatever happens is for our own good," said Dhawan, who is back in the captain's saddle for the ODI leg of New Zealand tour. "And if you look at it, after Zimbabwe, I again captained against SA at home and the same selection committee handed me the leadership reins.

So I am not at all hurt by what transpired in Zimbabwe. There must be something good hidden somewhere (in God's design)," the veteran opener said.

In fact, he believes in counting his blessings. In the twilight phase of his career, he got a chance to lead the national team.

"I am very fortunate that at this juncture of my career, I have got a chance to lead India," he said.

He also explained how he rationalised Rahul's elevation in Zimbabwe and he was kept as his deputy.

"Look in Zimbabwe, KL was made the captain because he is the vice-captain of the main team. And since he was going to Asia Cup (after that series) and in case Rohit got injured over there (in UAE) and Rahul had to captain, it was better that he captained in Zimbabwe and remained ready on leadership front. "So I thought from that perspective that was the right thing to do," Dhawan said.