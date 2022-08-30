Shakira's Secret Affair With Rafael Nadal Revealed; And Who's Clara Chia Marti, Gerard Pique's New Flame?

In a sensational revelation, Jordi Martin, the Spanish paparazzi who leaked photos of Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Marti, claimed that Shakira had a secret affair with tennis great Rafael Nadal, before the Colombian singer's meeting with the Spaniard footballer. (More Sports News)

Martin made the revelation on the TV program, America Noticias, without really naming Nadal. But the paparazzi dropped enough hints to suggest that the 22-time Grand Slam champion and Shakira had an affair, presumably starting in 2009 when the two met for a video shot for Gitana (Gypsy).

At the time, Shakira was reportedly dating Alejandro Sanz; while Nadal was already linked to Mary Perello, his childhood sweetheart. Nadal and Perello married in October 2019. Sanz, a Spanish singer and composer, has won four Grammys and 22 Latin Grammy Awards.

Mery Perello, 31 weeks pregnant, was reportedly admitted to a private clinic in Palma last week. The child is due in October.

The Revelation

"I can say that Shakira made a video clip with Alejandro Sanz, but she did not get involved with him," Martin told. "She got involved with someone equally or more famous."

Even as the host of the show begged Martin to reveal the name, the paparazzi wouldn't take the name, reported Marca.

"He is a world-renowned person and a top sportsman. He's not a footballer, he's a tennis player," Martin added. "I say that there was something in a video clip with a top athlete in Spain, among the three best athletes in the history of the country... That's where I leave it, I can't name names."

Then when the hosts presented with a leading question if the person in question had won the most Grand Slam titles in history, Martin said 'Yes'.

Pique and Shakira broke up in June after 12 years of relationship. Since then, Pique has reportedly moved on and the 35-year-old footballer could be engaged with Clara Chia soon.

Nadal At US Open 2022

Rafael Nadal, who pulled out of the Wimbledon 2022 semi-final, will start his US Open campaign with a first-round clash against Australian Rinky Hijikata at the Flushing Meadows. Nadal, currently world number three, is eyeing a record-extending 23rd Major title.

Meanwhile, Clara Chia Marti has become the first woman publicly linked to Pique after the Barcelona star's split from Shakira. In fact, Chia Marti and Pique were photographed sharing a passionate kiss at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia, Spain.

So, Who Is Chia Marti?

Very little is known about Chia Marti but she is widely reported to be a 23-year-old public relations student. She lives in Barcelona and works for Kosmos, a movie and TV production company launched by Pique.