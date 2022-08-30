Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Rafael Nadal Vs Rinky Hijikata: Watch US Open 2022, Men’s Singles First-Round Tie Live

Rafael Nadal will play Rinky Hijikata for the first time in his career. Get live streaming details.

Rafael Nadal is eyeing his fifth US Open title.
Rafael Nadal is eyeing his fifth US Open title. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 3:45 pm

Rafael Nadal will be eying his fifth US Open title when the Spaniard takes the court against Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata in the first round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday morning. The Rafael Nadal vs Rinky Hijikata, US Open encounter will be shown live in India from 4:30 AM IST. (More Tennis News)

With unvaccinated Novak Djokovic missing from the competition, the world No.3 Nadal automatically starts at the frontrunner to claim his 23rd Grand Slam. Nadal started by winning the Australian Open before annexing the French Open title too.

However, he was forced to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinals against Nick Kyrgios because of abdominal injury. He returned in action at the Cincinnati Open 2022, a pre-cursor to US Open, when he lost to Borna Coric in second round. Nadal had won the US Open in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

Rafael Nadal vs Rinky Hijikata Head-To-Head

Rafael Nadal will play Rinky Hijikata for the first time in his career.  

Where and Where Rafael Nadal vs Rinky Hijikata, US Open 2022 Match Take Place?

The Rafael Nadal vs Rinky Hijikata, US Open 2022, first-round match will take place on August 31 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium from 4:30 PM IST.

Related stories

US Open 2022 Preview: Serena Williams Draws Crowd; Rafael Nadal Eyes No. 1

Cincinnati Open 2022: Borna Coric Spoils Rafael Nadal Return From Injury Lay-Off Ahead Of US Open

Rafael Nadal To Miss Davis Cup 2022 Group Stage, Carlos Alcaraz To Lead Spain Against Novak Djokovic’s Serbia

How Can Rafael Nadal vs Rinky Hijikata, US Open 2022 Match Can Be Watched Live?   

The Rafael Nadal vs Rinky Hijikata can be seen live on Sony Six and Sony TEN channels in India. Live streaming of Rafael Nadal and Rinky Hijikata will be available on Sony LIV app.

Tags

Sports Tennis Live Streaming Rafael Nadal US Open Grand Slam Rinky Hijikata Novak Djokovic
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read