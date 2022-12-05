Shafali Verma To Lead India At ICC Under-19 Women's World Cup

Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Talented opening batter Shafali Verma was named captain of India's 15-member squad for the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa from January 14 to 29.

Shafali will also lead the 18-member Indian squad in the 5 T20Is against SA U-19.
Updated: 05 Dec 2022 1:51 pm

Talented opening batter Shafali Verma was on Monday named captain of India's 15-member squad for the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa from January 14 to 29. (More Cricket News)

The All-India Women's Selection Committee picked the team for the maiden edition of the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup, as well as for the upcoming bilateral away T20 series against South Africa U-19 beginning from December 17.

The 18-year-old Shafali, who has played two Tests, 21 ODIs and 46 T20Is after making her debut in the senior national team in 2019, will also lead the 18-member Indian squad in the five T20 matches against South Africa U-19. 

All the five T20 matches will be played at Tuks Oval, Pretoria on December 27, 29, 31 and January 2 and 4 respectively.

In the U-19 Women's World Cup, which will feature 16 teams, India have been placed in Group D alongside South Africa, UAE and Scotland.

The top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six round, where the sides will be pooled into two groups of six each.

The top two teams from each group will then progress to the semifinals, which will be played on January 27 at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. The final will take place at the same venue on January 29.

India U-19 Women's team for SA T20s: Shafali Verma (captain), Shweta Sehrawat (vice-captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

India team for ICC Under-19 Women's World Cup: Shafali Verma (captain), Shweta Sehrawat (vice-captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.

Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

