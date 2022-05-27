Friday, May 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

RR Vs RCB, IPL 2022: Prasidh Krishna Makes Comeback In Qualifier 2 After Forgettable Night Against Gujarat Titans

While he returned 0/40 in 3.3 overs against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, Prasidh Krishna registered figures of 3/22 in four overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.

RR Vs RCB, IPL 2022: Prasidh Krishna Makes Comeback In Qualifier 2 After Forgettable Night Against Gujarat Titans
Prasidh Krishna’s spell helped Rajasthan Royals restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore at 157/8 in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022. IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 May 2022 10:15 pm

The demons of the night of Qualifier 1 went away for Prasidh Krishna as soon as he marked his bowling run-up in the Qualifer 2 game of Rajasthan Royals against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. The pacer returned match-defining figures of 3/22 in his four overs to provide his side a chance to enter the final of IPL for a second time in history.

RR vs RCB Blog | ScorecardIPL Points Table | Full Schedule | Cricket News

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. RCB, who had won the Eliminator game batting first, started with the opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. Trent Boult bowled the first over that conceded eight runs including a six from Kohli and then came Krishna to bowl the next over.

A confident Prasidh Krishna dismissed Kohli on the fifth ball of his over to start the game on a high. The lanky pacer never made it felt as he was the same bowler who was taken to cleaners by David Miller in the last over of the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 1 game. Notably, Miller had hit three back-to-back sixes to Krishna as GT needed 16 runs off the final over.

Related stories

RR Vs RCB, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Jos Buttler On Fire; Rajasthan Royals (81/1) Need 77

'I May Lose A Match Too,' RCB's Harshal Patel On Bowling At The Death

IPL: Chasing Is Something Lucknow Super Giants Have To Do Better, Says KL Rahul

However, Krishna made a beautiful comeback on Friday night as he also dismissed Dinesh Karthik, the finisher of RCB this season, before rattling the stumps of new batsman Wanindu Hasaranga with a toe-crushing yorker. While it was 0/40 in 3.3 overs against GT, Krishna registered figures of 3/22 in four overs against RCB.

Fans on social media lauded the remarkable comeback of Prasidh Krishna. Here are some of the reactions:

Krishna’s effort alongside Obed McCoy’s 3/23 helped RR restrict RCB to 157/8 in 20 overs despite Rajat Patidar’s 58 off 42.

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Prasidh Krishna Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans David Miller
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read