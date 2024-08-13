Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Rowing Medallists - In Pics

As many as 502 rowers - 251 women and as many men - competed across 14 medal events at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium hosted the events from 27 July to 3 August. Single sculls, double sculls, quadruple sculls, coxless pair, coxless four, eight and lightweight double sculls were the various categories. Netherlands emerged on top with four gold and eight total medals, while Great Britain bagged three gold and Romania took two.

Women's single sculls rowing: Silver medalist, Emma Twigg, of New Zealand, gold medalist, center, Karolien Florijn, of Netherlands, and bronze medalist Viktorija Senkute, of Lithuania | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Silver medalist, left, Emma Twigg, of New Zealand, gold medalist, center, Karolien Florijn, of Netherlands, and bronze medalist Viktorija Senkute, of Lithuania, pose during a medals ceremony in the women's single sculls rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Mens single sculls rowing: Gold medalist, Oliver Zeidler, of Germany, silver medalist, Individual Neutral athlete Yauheni Zalaty and bronze medalist Simon van Dorp, of Netherlands
Men's single sculls rowing: Gold medalist, Oliver Zeidler, of Germany, silver medalist, Individual Neutral athlete Yauheni Zalaty and bronze medalist Simon van Dorp, of Netherlands | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Gold medalist, center, Oliver Zeidler, of Germany, silver medalist, Individual Neutral athlete Yauheni Zalaty, left, and bronze medalist Simon van Dorp, of Netherlands, pose after the men's single sculls rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Womens double sculls final: Romanias Simona Radis and Ancuta Bodnar (Silver), New Zealands Brooke Francis and Lucy Spoors (Gold), and Britains Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne and Rebecca Wilde (Bronze)
Women's double sculls final: Romania's Simona Radis and Ancuta Bodnar (Silver), New Zealand's Brooke Francis and Lucy Spoors (Gold), and Britain's Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne and Rebecca Wilde (Bronze) | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Silver medalists Romania's Simona Radis and Ancuta Bodnar, left, gold medalists New Zealand's Brooke Francis and Lucy Spoors, center, and bronze medalists Britain's Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne and Rebecca Wilde attend a medals ceremony for the women's double sculls final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Mens pair rowing final: Britains Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Tom George (Silver), Croatias Valent Sinkovic and Martin Sinkovic (Gold) and Switzerlands Roman Roeoesli and Andrin Gulich (Bronze)
Men's pair rowing final: Britain's Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Tom George (Silver), Croatia's Valent Sinkovic and Martin Sinkovic (Gold) and Switzerland's Roman Roeoesli and Andrin Gulich (Bronze) | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Silver medalists Britain's Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Tom George, gold medalists Croatia's Valent Sinkovic and Martin Sinkovic and bronze medalists Switzerland's Roman Roeoesli and Andrin Gulich pose for photos during a medals ceremony for the men's pair rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Womens pair rowing final: Romanias Roxana Anghel and Ioana Vrinceanu (Silver), Netherlands Ymkje Clevering and Veronique Meester (Gold) and Australias Jess Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre (Bronze)
Women's pair rowing final: Romania's Roxana Anghel and Ioana Vrinceanu (Silver), Netherland's Ymkje Clevering and Veronique Meester (Gold) and Australia's Jess Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre (Bronze) | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Silver medalists, left, Romania's Roxana Anghel and Ioana Vrinceanu, gold medalists Netherland's Ymkje Clevering and Veronique Meester and bronze medalists Australia's Jess Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre pose during a medals ceremony for the women's pair rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Mens lightweight double sculls rowing: Italys Gabriel Soares and Stefano Oppo (Silver), Irelands Fintan McCarthy and Paul ODonovan (Gold) and Greeces Antonios Papakonstantinou and Petros Gkaidatzis (Bronze)
Men's lightweight double sculls rowing: Italy's Gabriel Soares and Stefano Oppo (Silver), Ireland's Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan (Gold) and Greece's Antonios Papakonstantinou and Petros Gkaidatzis (Bronze) | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Silver medalists, left, Italy's Gabriel Soares and Stefano Oppo, gold medalists, center, Ireland's Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan and bronze medalists Greece's Antonios Papakonstantinou and Petros Gkaidatzis pose for photos during a medals ceremony for the men's lightweight double sculls rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Womens lightweight double sculls rowing: Romanias Ionela Livia Cozmiuc and Gianina Elena van Groningen (Silver), Britains Emily Craig and Imogen Grant (Gold) and Greeces Dimitra Kontou and Zoi Fitsiou (Bronze)
Women's lightweight double sculls rowing: Romania's Ionela Livia Cozmiuc and Gianina Elena van Groningen (Silver), Britain's Emily Craig and Imogen Grant (Gold) and Greece's Dimitra Kontou and Zoi Fitsiou (Bronze) | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Silver medalists, left, Romania's Ionela Livia Cozmiuc and Gianina Elena van Groningen, gold medalists, center Britain's Emily Craig and Imogen Grant and bronze medalists Greece's Dimitra Kontou and Zoi Fitsiou pose for photos during a medals ceremony in the women's lightweight double sculls rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Mens double sculls: Netherlands Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink (Silver), Romanias Andrei Sebastian Cornea and Marian Florian Enache (Gold) and Irelands Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle (Bronze)
Men's double sculls: Netherland's Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink (Silver), Romania's Andrei Sebastian Cornea and Marian Florian Enache (Gold) and Ireland's Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle (Bronze) | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Silver medalists Netherland's Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink, gold medalists, Romania's Andrei Sebastian Cornea and Marian Florian Enache and bronze medalists Ireland's Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle attend a medals ceremony for the men's double sculls final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Mens quadruple sculls rowing: Silver medalists, back left, Italy, gold medalists, front center, Netherlands and bronze medalists Poland
Men's quadruple sculls rowing: Silver medalists, back left, Italy, gold medalists, front center, Netherland's and bronze medalists Poland | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Silver medalists, back left, Italy's Giacomo Gentili, Andrea Panizza, Luca Rambaldi and Luca Chiumento, gold medalists, front center, Netherland's Finn Florijn, Koen Metsemakers, Tone Wieten and Lennart van Lierop, front, and Poland's Fabian Baranski, Miroslaw Zietarski, Dominik Czaja and Mateusz Biskup pose for photos during the medals ceremony for the quadruple sculls rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Womens quadruple sculls rowing: Silver medalists, Netherland, gold medalists, Britain and bronze medalists, Germany
Women's quadruple sculls rowing: Silver medalists, Netherland, gold medalists, Britain and bronze medalists, Germany | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Silver medalists, Netherland's Bente Paulis, Laila Youssifou, Tessa Dullemans and Roos de Jong, gold medalists, Britain's Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Lauren Henry and Georgina Brayshaw and bronze medalists, Germany's Maren Voelz, Pia Greiten, Tabea Schendekehl and Leonie Menzel pose during the medals ceremony for the women's quadruple sculls rowing at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Mens rowing four: Silver medalists, back left, New Zealand, gold medalists, front, United States and bronze medalists Britain
Men's rowing four: Silver medalists, back left, New Zealand, gold medalists, front, United States and bronze medalists Britain | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Silver medalists, back left, New Zealand's Tom Murray, Logan Ullrich, Matt MacDonald and Ollie MacLean, gold medalists, front, United States' Michael Grady, Nick Mead, Liam Corrigan and Justin Best and bronze medalists Britain's Matteo Lodo, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson pose for photos during a medals ceremony in the men's rowing four final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Womens rowing four: Silver medalists, left, Britain, gold medalists, center, Netherland and bronze medalists New Zealand
Women's rowing four: Silver medalists, left, Britain, gold medalists, center, Netherland and bronze medalists New Zealand | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Silver medalists, left, Britain's Sam Redgrave, Rebecca Shorten, Helen Glover and Esme Booth, gold medalists, center, Netherland's Hermijntje Drenth, Marloes Oldenburg, Tinka Offereins and Benthe Boonstra and bronze medalists New Zealand's Kerri Williams, Davina Waddy, Phoebe Spoors and Jackie Gowler pose during a medals ceremony for the women's four final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Mens eight rowing final: Britain team pose after winning gold
Men's eight rowing final: Britain team pose after winning gold | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Britain' Tom Digby, Harry Brightmore, Charles Elwes, Rory Gibbs, James Rudkin, Tom Ford, Jacob Dawson, Morgan Bolding and Sholto Carnegie pose after winning gold in the men's eight rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Mens eight rowing final: Netherlands team pose after winning Silver
Men's eight rowing final: Netherlands' team pose after winning Silver | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Netherlands' Ruben Knab, Dieuwke Fetter, Jacob van De Kerkhof, Mick Makker, Ralf Rienks, Jan van der Bij, Sander de Graaf, Gert-Jan van Doorn and Olav Molenaar pose after winning silver in the men's eight rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Mens eight rowing final: United States team pose after winning Bronze
Men's eight rowing final: United States' team pose after winning Bronze | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

United States' Chris Carlson, Clark Dean, Peter Chatain, Rielly Milne, Henry Hollingsworth, Christian Tabash, Nick Rusher, Evan Olson and Pieter Quinton pose after winning bronze in the men's eight rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Womens eight rowing final: Romanias team pose after winning gold
Women's eight rowing final: Romania's team pose after winning gold | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Romania's Amalia Beres, Simona Radis, Ioana Vrinceanu, Roxana Anghel, Maria Lehaci, Adriana Adam, Ancuta Bodnar, Victoria Stefania Petreanu and Maria Magdalena Rusu pose for photos with gold medals in the women's eight rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.m

Womens eight rowing final: Canadas team pose after winning Silver
Women's eight rowing final: Canada's team pose after winning Silver | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Canada's Avalon Wasteneys, Caileigh Filmer, Jessica Sevick, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Abby Dent, Kristina Walker, Sydney Payne, Kristen Kit and Maya Meschkuleit pose with the silver medal in the women's eight rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Womens eight rowing final: Britains team pose after winning bronze
Women's eight rowing final: Britain's team pose after winning bronze | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Britain's Emily Ford, Rowan McKellar, Harriet Taylor, Lauren Irwin, Henry Fieldman, Heidi Long, Annie Campbell-Orde, Eve Stewart and Holly Dunford poses with the bronze medal in the women's eight rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

