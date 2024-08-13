Silver medalist, left, Emma Twigg, of New Zealand, gold medalist, center, Karolien Florijn, of Netherlands, and bronze medalist Viktorija Senkute, of Lithuania, pose during a medals ceremony in the women's single sculls rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Gold medalist, center, Oliver Zeidler, of Germany, silver medalist, Individual Neutral athlete Yauheni Zalaty, left, and bronze medalist Simon van Dorp, of Netherlands, pose after the men's single sculls rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalists Romania's Simona Radis and Ancuta Bodnar, left, gold medalists New Zealand's Brooke Francis and Lucy Spoors, center, and bronze medalists Britain's Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne and Rebecca Wilde attend a medals ceremony for the women's double sculls final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalists Britain's Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Tom George, gold medalists Croatia's Valent Sinkovic and Martin Sinkovic and bronze medalists Switzerland's Roman Roeoesli and Andrin Gulich pose for photos during a medals ceremony for the men's pair rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalists, left, Romania's Roxana Anghel and Ioana Vrinceanu, gold medalists Netherland's Ymkje Clevering and Veronique Meester and bronze medalists Australia's Jess Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre pose during a medals ceremony for the women's pair rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalists, left, Italy's Gabriel Soares and Stefano Oppo, gold medalists, center, Ireland's Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan and bronze medalists Greece's Antonios Papakonstantinou and Petros Gkaidatzis pose for photos during a medals ceremony for the men's lightweight double sculls rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalists, left, Romania's Ionela Livia Cozmiuc and Gianina Elena van Groningen, gold medalists, center Britain's Emily Craig and Imogen Grant and bronze medalists Greece's Dimitra Kontou and Zoi Fitsiou pose for photos during a medals ceremony in the women's lightweight double sculls rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalists Netherland's Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink, gold medalists, Romania's Andrei Sebastian Cornea and Marian Florian Enache and bronze medalists Ireland's Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle attend a medals ceremony for the men's double sculls final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalists, back left, Italy's Giacomo Gentili, Andrea Panizza, Luca Rambaldi and Luca Chiumento, gold medalists, front center, Netherland's Finn Florijn, Koen Metsemakers, Tone Wieten and Lennart van Lierop, front, and Poland's Fabian Baranski, Miroslaw Zietarski, Dominik Czaja and Mateusz Biskup pose for photos during the medals ceremony for the quadruple sculls rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalists, Netherland's Bente Paulis, Laila Youssifou, Tessa Dullemans and Roos de Jong, gold medalists, Britain's Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Lauren Henry and Georgina Brayshaw and bronze medalists, Germany's Maren Voelz, Pia Greiten, Tabea Schendekehl and Leonie Menzel pose during the medals ceremony for the women's quadruple sculls rowing at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalists, back left, New Zealand's Tom Murray, Logan Ullrich, Matt MacDonald and Ollie MacLean, gold medalists, front, United States' Michael Grady, Nick Mead, Liam Corrigan and Justin Best and bronze medalists Britain's Matteo Lodo, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson pose for photos during a medals ceremony in the men's rowing four final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalists, left, Britain's Sam Redgrave, Rebecca Shorten, Helen Glover and Esme Booth, gold medalists, center, Netherland's Hermijntje Drenth, Marloes Oldenburg, Tinka Offereins and Benthe Boonstra and bronze medalists New Zealand's Kerri Williams, Davina Waddy, Phoebe Spoors and Jackie Gowler pose during a medals ceremony for the women's four final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Britain' Tom Digby, Harry Brightmore, Charles Elwes, Rory Gibbs, James Rudkin, Tom Ford, Jacob Dawson, Morgan Bolding and Sholto Carnegie pose after winning gold in the men's eight rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Netherlands' Ruben Knab, Dieuwke Fetter, Jacob van De Kerkhof, Mick Makker, Ralf Rienks, Jan van der Bij, Sander de Graaf, Gert-Jan van Doorn and Olav Molenaar pose after winning silver in the men's eight rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
United States' Chris Carlson, Clark Dean, Peter Chatain, Rielly Milne, Henry Hollingsworth, Christian Tabash, Nick Rusher, Evan Olson and Pieter Quinton pose after winning bronze in the men's eight rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Romania's Amalia Beres, Simona Radis, Ioana Vrinceanu, Roxana Anghel, Maria Lehaci, Adriana Adam, Ancuta Bodnar, Victoria Stefania Petreanu and Maria Magdalena Rusu pose for photos with gold medals in the women's eight rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.m
Canada's Avalon Wasteneys, Caileigh Filmer, Jessica Sevick, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Abby Dent, Kristina Walker, Sydney Payne, Kristen Kit and Maya Meschkuleit pose with the silver medal in the women's eight rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Britain's Emily Ford, Rowan McKellar, Harriet Taylor, Lauren Irwin, Henry Fieldman, Heidi Long, Annie Campbell-Orde, Eve Stewart and Holly Dunford poses with the bronze medal in the women's eight rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.