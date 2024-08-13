Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Rowing Medallists - In Pics

As many as 502 rowers - 251 women and as many men - competed across 14 medal events at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium hosted the events from 27 July to 3 August. Single sculls, double sculls, quadruple sculls, coxless pair, coxless four, eight and lightweight double sculls were the various categories. Netherlands emerged on top with four gold and eight total medals, while Great Britain bagged three gold and Romania took two.