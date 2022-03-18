Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Roger Federer Pledges USD 500K To Help Children In Warn-torn Ukraine

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer said his family is 'horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people.'

Roger Federer Pledges USD 500K To Help Children In Warn-torn Ukraine
Roger Federer and his wife are the parents of two sets of twins. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 10:38 pm

Roger Federer is offering financial help to Ukrainians during Russia's invasion. (More Tennis News)

Federer wrote Friday on social media that his foundation will be making a donation of $500,000 “to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children.”

Related stories

Russia-Ukraine War: Wimbledon May Allow Daniil Medvedev If He Plays As A 'Neutral'

Roger Federer Set To Miss Wimbledon 2022, Says Comeback Won’t Be Before Late Summer

Ukraine Receives $26 Million In Crypto Donations; AMC Theatres To Accept DOGE, SHIB

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and has been attacking schools, hospitals and buildings where people sought safety in various cities.

"My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected," Federer wrote. “We stand for peace.”

He and his wife are the parents of two sets of twins.

The 40-year-old Swiss tennis star's 20 Grand Slam titles are tied with Novak Djokovic for the second most won by a man, behind only Rafael Nadal's 21.

Another former No. 1 tennis player, three-time major champion Andy Murray, announced March 8 that he would “be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year” to humanitarian efforts aimed at helping children in Ukraine.

Tags

Sports Tennis Ukraine War Russia Invades Ukraine Roger Federer Roger Federer Foundation Federer Donation Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IHCL Signs A Vivanta Hotel In Nashik

IHCL Signs A Vivanta Hotel In Nashik

‘Jalsa’ Movie Review: Vidya Balan Is Good, But Shefali Shah Salvages This Film

‘Jalsa’ Movie Review: Vidya Balan Is Good, But Shefali Shah Salvages This Film