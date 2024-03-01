Sports

Recopa Sudamericana Final: Fluminense Overcome Deficit, Beat Liga De Quito 2-0 To Lift Title

Overcoming a 0-1 first-leg deficit, Brazil’s Fluminense beat Ecuador’s Liga de Quito 2-0 in the second leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final to emerge champions on Friday, March 1, 2024. Jhon Arias scored twice in the final 20 minutes of the game - 76th minute and a 90th-minute penalty - to take his team to the title at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The come-from-behind victory sparked off wild celebrations in the Fluminense camp. The Ecuadorians had won the the Copa Sudamericana in 2023, while the Brazilians secured their first-ever Copa Libertadores title.

March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
Recopa Sudamericana 2024 Final, 2nd Leg: Fluminense vs Liga De Quito | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

German Cano, center, and Felipe Melo of Brazil's Fluminense hold up the trophy as they celebrate with teammates after winning the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

1/9
Recopa Sudamericana 2024 Final, 2nd Leg: Fluminense vs Liga De Quito
Recopa Sudamericana 2024 Final, 2nd Leg: Fluminense vs Liga De Quito | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
PH Ganso of Brazil's Fluminense kisses the trophy as he celebrates after winning the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

2/9
Recopa Sudamericana 2024 Final, 2nd Leg: Fluminense vs Liga De Quito
Recopa Sudamericana 2024 Final, 2nd Leg: Fluminense vs Liga De Quito | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
Players of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria react after losing the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match against Brazil's Fluminense at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

3/9
Recopa Sudamericana 2024 Final, 2nd Leg: Fluminense vs Liga De Quito
Recopa Sudamericana 2024 Final, 2nd Leg: Fluminense vs Liga De Quito | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
Players of Brazil's Fluminense celebrate with the trophy after winning the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

4/9
Recopa Sudamericana 2024 Final, 2nd Leg: Fluminense vs Liga De Quito
Recopa Sudamericana 2024 Final, 2nd Leg: Fluminense vs Liga De Quito | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
German Cano of Brazil's Fluminense and teammates celebrate after winning the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

5/9
Recopa Sudamericana 2024 Final, 2nd Leg: Fluminense vs Liga De Quito
Recopa Sudamericana 2024 Final, 2nd Leg: Fluminense vs Liga De Quito | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
Jhon Arias of Brazil's Fluminense scores his side's 2nd goal from the penalty spot during the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

6/9
Recopa Sudamericana 2024 Final, 2nd Leg: Fluminense vs Liga De Quito
Recopa Sudamericana 2024 Final, 2nd Leg: Fluminense vs Liga De Quito | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
Jhon Arias of Brazil's Fluminense celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

7/9
Recopa Sudamericana 2024 Final, 2nd Leg: Fluminense vs Liga De Quito
Recopa Sudamericana 2024 Final, 2nd Leg: Fluminense vs Liga De Quito | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
Lucas Piovi of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, left, and Thiago Santos of Brazil's Fluminense battle for the ball during the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

8/9
Recopa Sudamericana 2024 Final, 2nd Leg: Fluminense vs Liga De Quito
Recopa Sudamericana 2024 Final, 2nd Leg: Fluminense vs Liga De Quito | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
Goalkeeper Fabio of Brazil's Fluminense blocks a goal attempt by Lucas Piovi of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria during the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

9/9
Recopa Sudamericana 2024 Final, 2nd Leg: Fluminense vs Liga De Quito
Recopa Sudamericana 2024 Final, 2nd Leg: Fluminense vs Liga De Quito | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
Lucas Piovi of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, left, and PH Ganso of Brazil's Fluminense battle for the ball during the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Recopa Sudamericana Final

