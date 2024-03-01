Sports

Recopa Sudamericana Final: Fluminense Overcome Deficit, Beat Liga De Quito 2-0 To Lift Title

Overcoming a 0-1 first-leg deficit, Brazil’s Fluminense beat Ecuador’s Liga de Quito 2-0 in the second leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final to emerge champions on Friday, March 1, 2024. Jhon Arias scored twice in the final 20 minutes of the game - 76th minute and a 90th-minute penalty - to take his team to the title at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The come-from-behind victory sparked off wild celebrations in the Fluminense camp. The Ecuadorians had won the the Copa Sudamericana in 2023, while the Brazilians secured their first-ever Copa Libertadores title.