La Liga: Real Madrid Pip Sociedad 1-0, Close In On 36th Title - In Pics

Arda Guler scored in the first half to earn a depleted Real Madrid side a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad, moving the La Liga leaders a step closer to a record-extending 36th Spanish league title. The 19-year-old Turkish midfielder Guler, making his first start for Madrid after signing from Fenerbahce, turned home Dani Carvajal's cross in the 29th minute. Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti rested several key players ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich, but his side did just enough to secure the three points. With five games remaining, Madrid climbed to 84 points and extended their lead to 14 points over the second-placed FC Barcelona, who have a game in hand and host Valencia early next week.