La Liga: Real Madrid Pip Sociedad 1-0, Close In On 36th Title - In Pics

Arda Guler scored in the first half to earn a depleted Real Madrid side a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad, moving the La Liga leaders a step closer to a record-extending 36th Spanish league title. The 19-year-old Turkish midfielder Guler, making his first start for Madrid after signing from Fenerbahce, turned home Dani Carvajal's cross in the 29th minute. Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti rested several key players ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich, but his side did just enough to secure the three points. With five games remaining, Madrid climbed to 84 points and extended their lead to 14 points over the second-placed FC Barcelona, who have a game in hand and host Valencia early next week.

La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid in San Sebastian, Spain.

La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, and Real Sociedad's Aritz Elustondo challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid in San Sebastian, Spain.

La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid in San Sebastian, Spain.

La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Real Madrid's Joselu, left, and Real Sociedad's Igor Zubeldia challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid in San Sebastian, Spain.

La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz shoots the ball besides Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo, left, and Real Sociedad's Benat Turrientes during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid in San Sebastian, Spain.

La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Real Sociedad's Benat Turrientes, left, and Real Madrid's Fran Garcia challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid in San Sebastian, Spain.

La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga protests during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid in San Sebastian, Spain.

La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Real Madrid's Arda Guler covers his face after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid in San Sebastian, Spain.

La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saves the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid in San Sebastian, Spain.

La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, left, and Real Sociedad's Ander Barrenetxea challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid in San Sebastian, Spain.

