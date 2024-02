But this could prove a tricky chase for Karnataka on Day 3 as they are without their best batter and captain Mayank Agarwal for this match.

Karnataka were earlier bowled out for 174 in their first dig as two left-arm spinners Akash Pandey (5/63) and Ayan Chaudhari (4/39) shared the spoils.

The well-oiled bowling unit of Karnataka did not give too many comfort moments for Railways in their second innings as they kept chipping away with regular wickets.