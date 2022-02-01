Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans Consolidate Top Spot With Win Over Quetta Gladiators

After the win, Multan Sultans top the PSL 2022 table with 6 points to their credit from 3 games. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators are at the third spot with two points.

Shan Masood (L) scored 88 off 58 against Quetta Gladiators on Monday. - PSL

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 12:27 pm

Superb death bowling by fast bowler David Willey earned Multan Sultans a win over Quetta Gladiators by six runs in the Pakistan Super League. (More Cricket News)

Iftikhar Ahmed seemed to leading Quetta to victory as he smacked three sixes and a four in fast bowler Imran Khan's 17th over. 

But Willey had Iftikhar caught behind on 30 in the 18th over which went for only three runs. And then, with eight required off the final over, the English left-armer gave away only one run while taking the last two wickets as Quetta was bowled out for 168 in 19.5 overs.

Multan made 174-4 and became the first team to defend a total in the league. 

Defending champion Multan tops the six-team table unbeaten with a third straight win, while Quetta has one win from three games.

Willey took 3-22 after spinners Khushdil Shah, 3-16, and Imran Tahir, 3-24, took out the top order. 

Multan scored 67 runs in the last five overs. Shan Masood continued his prolific PSL form by scoring 88 off 58 balls with six fours and four sixes.

