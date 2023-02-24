Friday, Feb 24, 2023
English Premier League 2022-23: Southampton Names Ruben Selles Manager Till End Of Season

English Premier League 2022-23: Southampton Names Ruben Selles Manager Till End Of Season

In late 2022, Selles was appointed caretaker manager of the club. Twitter/@FabrizioRomano

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 4:08 pm

Southampton announced Friday that Rubén Sellés would manage the team until the end of the Premier League season. (More Football News)

Last Sunday, Southampton fired manager Nathan Jones after a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton a day earlier that left the team in last place in the Premier League.

Fans called for Jones to be sacked as Southampton conceded two late goals against an opponent playing with 10 men for more than an hour.

The club made the announcement barely three months after Jones took charge as the replacement for Ralph Hasenhuttl.

