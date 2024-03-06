Prague Masters Chess 2024, Round 7 Results: R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh Settle For Draw; Vidit Gujrathi Suffers Defeat

Not losing heart, D Gukesh (in pic) fought on relentlessly and R Praggnanandhaa faltered as he missed a winning manoeuvre on the 37th move. Photo: X (@PragueChess)

Not losing heart, D Gukesh (in pic) fought on relentlessly and R Praggnanandhaa faltered as he missed a winning manoeuvre on the 37th move. Photo: X (@PragueChess)