Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Paul Collingwood Named Stand-in England Coach For Test Series Vs West Indies

Paul Collingwood played 68 Tests, 197 ODIs and 36 T20Is for England.

Paul Collingwood Named Stand-in England Coach For Test Series Vs West Indies
Paul Collingwood takes over the charge from Chris Silverwood. Twitter/@englandcricket

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 5:43 pm

Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood was named as the team's interim head coach on Monday for the three-match test tour of the West Indies next month. (More Cricket News)

Assistant coach Collingwood takes over from Chris Silverwood, who was fired last week following the 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

Collingwood, 45, who took charge of England's Twenty20 tour of the West Indies last month, is currently taking a break in Barbados but will join up with the players when they arrive in Antigua on February 25.

Related stories

Ashes Debacle Impact: England Cricket Bosses Sack Graham Thorpe As Assistant Coach

Chris Silverwood Steps Down As England Cricket Team Coach After Ashes Debacle

Ashley Giles Steps Down As England’s Managing Director Following Ashes Debacle

“I am genuinely excited to be leading the test team for the tour of the Caribbean," he said in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement. "I can't wait to get started. 

"Having a challenging test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild.

“Playing test matches for England is the highest accolade in the game. My objective is to give players clarity, direction and encouragement for them to start building something special.

“I have spoken to (captain) Joe Root and (vice-captain) Ben Stokes and both are excited and passionate to take the team forward in this new cycle. Although they know it won't be easy, they have the desire and bravery to do things differently to ensure the team can prosper." 

Collingwood played in 68 tests, 197 one-day internationals and 36 T20s for England. 

The tour squad is due to be announced later this week. The first test in Antigua starts on March 1.

Tags

Sports Cricket England National Cricket Team England And Wales Cricket Board Paul Collingwood Chris Silverwood England's Tour Of West Indies West Indies Vs England
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Living Her Father’s Dream Renuka Singh Wants To Fire In Women's World Cup In New Zealand

Living Her Father’s Dream Renuka Singh Wants To Fire In Women's World Cup In New Zealand

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Ticket Sales Go Live – Check Out Where To Buy Them

Live Streaming, Khulna Tigers Vs Sylhet Sunrisers: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2021-22, Match 22

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Deepak Hooda’s Confidence Was Spot On, Says Suryakumar Yadav

Live Streaming Of PSL 2022, Quetta Gladiators Vs Lahore Qalandars: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 15 Live

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets

China's Wang Shanshan and team celebrates after winning the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Mumbai.

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: China Beat South Korea 3-2 In Final, Bag 9th Title