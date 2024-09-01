Sports

Paris Paralympics Day 4 LIVE Updates: India's Medal Rush - Avani Lekhara, Preethi Pal Return To Action; Suhas Vs Sukant Confirm A Silver

Catch the live updates of all the action of Sunday, September 1, the fourth day of the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
1 September 2024
Indian para shooters Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal celebrate their medal win at the Paris Paralympics 2024 with their coaches on August 30, Friday. PCI
India has already clinched 5 medals over the first three days of the Paris Paralympics. As Day 5 unfolds, the nation’s hopes for further medal glory rest on the shooters and shuttlers. Today’s schedule is packed with key events, including Nitesh Kumar's Men's Singles SL3 semifinals, which could secure another medal for India. Suhas Yathiraj's match against Sukant Kadam in the Men's Singles SL4 semifinals promises to deliver another silver. The medal winners Avani Lekhara and Preeti Pal are back in action, aiming to extend their impressive runs. It’s a busy Sunday for sports enthusiasts, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Paris Paralympics Day 5 right here
Paris Paralympics Day 4 LIVE Updates: Who Won Medals Yesterday?

India extended its medal tally to five with Rubina Francis securing a bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 P2 on the third day of the Paris Paralympics 2024.

China leads the standings at the Para Games 2024 with 42 medals, followed by Great Britain with 25. Nearly 50 medal events were held yesterday, with Athletics and Swimming contributing significantly -- 18 and 15 winners, respectively.

Check all the medal winners of Paris Paralymics Day 3 here.

Paris Paralympics Day 4 LIVE Updates: India Badminton Schedule 

12:00 - Women’s Singles SL3 Quarterfinal - Mandeep Kaur vs Mariam Eniola Bolaji (NGR)

Not before 12:50 - Women’s Singles SL4 Quarterfinal - Palak Kohli vs Khalimatus Sadiyah (INA)

Not before 13:40 - Women’s Singles SU5 Quarterfinal - Manisha Ramadass vs Toyoda Mamiko (JPN)

Not before 17:00 - Women’s Singles SH6 Quarterfinal - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Oliwia Szmigiel (POL)

20:10 - Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal - Nitesh Kumar vs Daisuke Fujihara (JPN)

Not before 21:00 - Women’s Singles SL3 Semifinal - Mandeep Kaur vs Xiao Zuxian (CHN) (Subject to qualification)

Not before 21:50 - Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal - Suhas Yathiraj vs Sukant Kadam

Not before 22:40 - Women’s Singles SL4 Semifinal - Palak Kohli vs Leani Ratri Oktila (INA) (Subject to qualification)

Not before 00:20 - Women’s Singles SH6 Semifinal - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Lin Shuangbao (CHN) (Subject to qualification)

Not before 02:00 - Women’s Singles SU5 Semifinal - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Manisha Ramadass/Mamiko Toyoda (JPN)

Today, shuttler Mandeep Kaur will kickoff India's action with her Women’s Singles SL3 Quarterfinal match at 12:00 PM IST. Following her, Palak Kohli will compete in the Women’s Singles SL4 Quarterfinal. At 1:00 PM, Avani Lekhara and Sidharta Babu will begin their shooting action in the Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification. For a complete schedule of Paris Paralympics Day 4, check HERE

