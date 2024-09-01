Paris Paralympics Day 4 LIVE Updates: Who Won Medals Yesterday?
India extended its medal tally to five with Rubina Francis securing a bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 P2 on the third day of the Paris Paralympics 2024.
China leads the standings at the Para Games 2024 with 42 medals, followed by Great Britain with 25. Nearly 50 medal events were held yesterday, with Athletics and Swimming contributing significantly -- 18 and 15 winners, respectively.
Paris Paralympics Day 4 LIVE Updates: India Badminton Schedule
12:00 - Women’s Singles SL3 Quarterfinal - Mandeep Kaur vs Mariam Eniola Bolaji (NGR)
Not before 12:50 - Women’s Singles SL4 Quarterfinal - Palak Kohli vs Khalimatus Sadiyah (INA)
Not before 13:40 - Women’s Singles SU5 Quarterfinal - Manisha Ramadass vs Toyoda Mamiko (JPN)
Not before 17:00 - Women’s Singles SH6 Quarterfinal - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Oliwia Szmigiel (POL)
20:10 - Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal - Nitesh Kumar vs Daisuke Fujihara (JPN)
Not before 21:00 - Women’s Singles SL3 Semifinal - Mandeep Kaur vs Xiao Zuxian (CHN) (Subject to qualification)
Not before 21:50 - Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal - Suhas Yathiraj vs Sukant Kadam
Not before 22:40 - Women’s Singles SL4 Semifinal - Palak Kohli vs Leani Ratri Oktila (INA) (Subject to qualification)
Not before 00:20 - Women’s Singles SH6 Semifinal - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Lin Shuangbao (CHN) (Subject to qualification)
Not before 02:00 - Women’s Singles SU5 Semifinal - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Manisha Ramadass/Mamiko Toyoda (JPN)
Paris Paralympics Day 4 LIVE Updates
Today, shuttler Mandeep Kaur will kickoff India's action with her Women’s Singles SL3 Quarterfinal match at 12:00 PM IST. Following her, Palak Kohli will compete in the Women’s Singles SL4 Quarterfinal. At 1:00 PM, Avani Lekhara and Sidharta Babu will begin their shooting action in the Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification. For a complete schedule of Paris Paralympics Day 4, check HERE