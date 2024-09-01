Nitesh Kumar Vs Daisuke Fujihara LIVE Score, Paralympics 2024 Badminton: Indian Shuttler Takes Lead In Game 1 Of Men’s Singles SL3 SFs

Indian para badminton player Nitesh Kumar. X | SAI

Welcome to our live coverage of the para badminton men's singles semifinal matches involving Indians at the Paris Paralympics. First up, we have Nitesh Kumar taking on Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the men's singles SL3 semifinal. The winner confirms a medal for himself from the 2024 Paralympics. Next up we will have an all-India semifinal where Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam will face off in the men's singles SL4 classification with a place in the final on the line. Follow the men's singles badminton semifinal action from the Paris Paralympics right here.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Sept 2024, 08:20:10 pm IST Men’s Singles SL3 SF Live Update: Nitesh Kumar Takes Lead Nitesh Kumar took a one-point lead in Game 1 against Japanese opponent Daisuke Fujihara. Game 1 - Kumar 5-4 Fujihara

1 Sept 2024, 08:16:43 pm IST Men’s Singles SL3 SF Live Update: Japanese Shuttler Gets Opening Point Japanese para-shuttler Daisuke Fujihara got the first point in Game 1 as India's Nitesh Kumar started his quest for a spot in the final of SL3 category.

1 Sept 2024, 08:06:46 pm IST Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal Live Update: Nitesh Kumar's Road To SFs Nitesh Kumar won all three matches in the group stage of the SL3 category of para-badminton. He first defeated his compatriot, Manoj Sarkar, then China's J Yang and then Thailand's Mongkhon Bunsun. With three straight wins, he marched to the semifinals where he will fight for a place in the gold-medal match.

1 Sept 2024, 07:55:42 pm IST Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal Live Update: Nitesh Kumar Vs Daisuke Fujihara The first semifinal match is in the SL3 category of para-badminton, where Indian para-shuttler Nitesh Kumar will clash with Japan's Daisuke Fujihara for a spot in the gold-medal game.

1 Sept 2024, 07:28:19 pm IST India Men's Singles Badminton Schedule 1. Para-Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal - Nitesh Kumar vs Daisuke Fujihara (JPN) - to start at 08:10 pm IST. 2. Para-Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal - Suhas Yathiraj vs Sukant Kadam - to start not before 09:50 pm IST.