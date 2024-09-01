Nitesh Kumar Vs Daisuke Fujihara LIVE Score, Paralympics 2024 Badminton: Indian Shuttler Takes Lead In Game 1 Of Men’s Singles SL3 SFs

Men’s Singles SL3 SF Live Update: Nitesh Kumar Takes Lead
Nitesh Kumar took a one-point lead in Game 1 against Japanese opponent Daisuke Fujihara.
Game 1 - Kumar 5-4 Fujihara
Men’s Singles SL3 SF Live Update: Japanese Shuttler Gets Opening Point
Japanese para-shuttler Daisuke Fujihara got the first point in Game 1 as India's Nitesh Kumar started his quest for a spot in the final of SL3 category.
Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal Live Update: Nitesh Kumar's Road To SFs
Nitesh Kumar won all three matches in the group stage of the SL3 category of para-badminton. He first defeated his compatriot, Manoj Sarkar, then China's J Yang and then Thailand's Mongkhon Bunsun. With three straight wins, he marched to the semifinals where he will fight for a place in the gold-medal match.
Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal Live Update: Nitesh Kumar Vs Daisuke Fujihara
The first semifinal match is in the SL3 category of para-badminton, where Indian para-shuttler Nitesh Kumar will clash with Japan's Daisuke Fujihara for a spot in the gold-medal game.
India Men's Singles Badminton Schedule
1. Para-Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal - Nitesh Kumar vs Daisuke Fujihara (JPN) - to start at 08:10 pm IST.
2. Para-Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal - Suhas Yathiraj vs Sukant Kadam - to start not before 09:50 pm IST.
Welcome to the live coverage of the men's singles semifinals involving Indians at the Paris Paralympics. Here you will find live updates from the action in Paris.