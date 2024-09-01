Badminton

Nitesh Kumar Vs Daisuke Fujihara LIVE Score, Paralympics 2024 Badminton: Indian Shuttler Takes Lead In Game 1 Of Men’s Singles SL3 SFs

Follow live scores and updates of the men's singles SL3 semifinal match at the Paris Paralympics between India's Nitesh Kumar and Japan's Daisuke Fujihara. The winner of the match will confirm a medal

1 September 2024
Indian para badminton player Nitesh Kumar. X | SAI
Welcome to our live coverage of the para badminton men's singles semifinal matches involving Indians at the Paris Paralympics. First up, we have Nitesh Kumar taking on Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the men's singles SL3 semifinal. The winner confirms a medal for himself from the 2024 Paralympics. Next up we will have an all-India semifinal where Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam will face off in the men's singles SL4 classification with a place in the final on the line. Follow the men's singles badminton semifinal action from the Paris Paralympics right here.
Men’s Singles SL3 SF Live Update: Nitesh Kumar Takes Lead

Nitesh Kumar took a one-point lead in Game 1 against Japanese opponent Daisuke Fujihara.

Game 1 - Kumar 5-4 Fujihara

Men’s Singles SL3 SF Live Update: Japanese Shuttler Gets Opening Point

Japanese para-shuttler Daisuke Fujihara got the first point in Game 1 as India's Nitesh Kumar started his quest for a spot in the final of SL3 category.

Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal Live Update: Nitesh Kumar's Road To SFs

Nitesh Kumar won all three matches in the group stage of the SL3 category of para-badminton. He first defeated his compatriot, Manoj Sarkar, then China's J Yang and then Thailand's Mongkhon Bunsun. With three straight wins, he marched to the semifinals where he will fight for a place in the gold-medal match.

Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal Live Update: Nitesh Kumar Vs Daisuke Fujihara

The first semifinal match is in the SL3 category of para-badminton, where Indian para-shuttler Nitesh Kumar will clash with Japan's Daisuke Fujihara for a spot in the gold-medal game.

India Men's Singles Badminton Schedule

1. Para-Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal - Nitesh Kumar vs Daisuke Fujihara (JPN) - to start at 08:10 pm IST.

2. Para-Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal - Suhas Yathiraj vs Sukant Kadam - to start not before 09:50 pm IST.

Welcome!

Welcome to the live coverage of the men's singles semifinals involving Indians at the Paris Paralympics. Here you will find live updates from the action in Paris.

