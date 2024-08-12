Sports

Paris Olympics: Leon Marchand Extinguishes Cauldron At Closing Ceremony

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Leon Marchand extinguished the cauldron at the Jardins des Tuileries during the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games 2024. The 22-year-old walked up to the cauldron with a lantern and also lit the lantern, and made his way with it to the Stade de France. The hometown hero won gold medals in men’s 200m breaststroke, 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley, and 400m individual medley.