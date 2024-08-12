Paris Olympics: Leon Marchand Extinguishes Cauldron At Closing Ceremony

French swimmer Leon Marchand carries a lantern containing the Olympic flame during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
French swimmer Leon Marchand, left, carries a lantern containing the Olympic flame in the Tuileries garden as the cauldron is slowly extinguished on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics ahead of the closing ceremony in Paris, France.
French swimmer Leon Marchand walks toward a plinth where a lantern containing the Olympic flame sits in the Tuileries garden on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics ahead of the closing ceremony in Paris, France.
People watch outside the Tuileries garden as the cauldron is extinguished, on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics, ahead of the closing ceremony in Paris, France.
French police set up barricades to close the road outside the Tuileries garden as the cauldron is extinguished on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics ahead of the closing ceremony in Paris, France.
People watch as police stop them from moving ahead after closing the road outside the Tuileries garden as the cauldron is extinguished on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics ahead of the closing ceremony in Paris, France.
The cauldron sits in the Tuileries garden on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics ahead of the closing ceremony in Paris, France.