Sports

Paris Olympics: Leon Marchand Extinguishes Cauldron At Closing Ceremony

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Leon Marchand extinguished the cauldron at the Jardins des Tuileries during the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games 2024. The 22-year-old walked up to the cauldron with a lantern and also lit the lantern, and made his way with it to the Stade de France. The hometown hero won gold medals in men’s 200m breaststroke, 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley, and 400m individual medley.

Paris Olympics: French swimmer Leon Marchand carries a lantern containing the Olympic flame | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

French swimmer Leon Marchand carries a lantern containing the Olympic flame during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

2/7
Leon Marchand, carries a lantern containing the Olympic flame as the cauldron is slowly extinguished on the final day of the 2024 Olympics
Leon Marchand, carries a lantern containing the Olympic flame as the cauldron is slowly extinguished on the final day of the 2024 Olympics | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

French swimmer Leon Marchand, left, carries a lantern containing the Olympic flame in the Tuileries garden as the cauldron is slowly extinguished on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics ahead of the closing ceremony in Paris, France.

3/7
French swimmer Leon Marchand
French swimmer Leon Marchand | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

French swimmer Leon Marchand walks toward a plinth where a lantern containing the Olympic flame sits in the Tuileries garden on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics ahead of the closing ceremony in Paris, France.

4/7
Paris Olympics: People watch outside the Tuileries garden as the cauldron is extinguished ahead of the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony
Paris Olympics: People watch outside the Tuileries garden as the cauldron is extinguished ahead of the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

People watch outside the Tuileries garden as the cauldron is extinguished, on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics, ahead of the closing ceremony in Paris, France.

5/7
Paris Olympics: French police set up barricades to close the road outside the Tuileries garden as the cauldron is extinguished
Paris Olympics: French police set up barricades to close the road outside the Tuileries garden as the cauldron is extinguished | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

French police set up barricades to close the road outside the Tuileries garden as the cauldron is extinguished on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics ahead of the closing ceremony in Paris, France.

6/7
Paris Olympics: Cauldron is extinguished on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics ahead of the closing ceremony
Paris Olympics: Cauldron is extinguished on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics ahead of the closing ceremony | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

People watch as police stop them from moving ahead after closing the road outside the Tuileries garden as the cauldron is extinguished on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics ahead of the closing ceremony in Paris, France.

7/7
The cauldron sits in the Tuileries garden on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics
The cauldron sits in the Tuileries garden on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

The cauldron sits in the Tuileries garden on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympics ahead of the closing ceremony in Paris, France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  2. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Took Own Life, Confirms Family
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  4. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
  5. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa, West Indies Settle For A Draw In Rain-Hit Opening Match
Football News
  1. Manolo Marquez Eager To Develop, Improve Quality Of Indian Players With AFC Asian Cup In Mind
  2. Club Friendlies: Arsenal, Liverpool Register Wins - In Pics
  3. Durand Cup 2024 Wrap: Punjab FC Beat Mumbai City 3-0, Chennaiyin FC Triumph Over Assam Rifles
  4. Heerenveen 0-1 Ajax, Eredivisie: Robin Van Persie Starts Reign With Opening Day Defeat
  5. Arteta Confident Calafiori Will Improve Arsenal After Impressive Debut
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Hospitals, Including AIIMS Begin Indefinite Strike Over Kolkata Doctor's Death; Elective Services Suspended
  2. ‘Hackers Demanded $400’: NCP Leader Supriya Sule After Her Phone, WhatsApp Hacked
  3. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged
  4. Day In Pics: August 12, 2024
  5. 'Silent Spectator': Amid Bangladesh Crisis, Akhilesh Yadav Slams Govt's Foreign Policy
Entertainment News
  1. John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor
  2. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
  3. 'Squid Game 2' Teaser: Lee Jung-jae Returns As Player 456 To The Deadly Game With A New Resolution
  4. 'Kanguva' Trailer: Suriya-Bobby Deol Starrer Promises To Be 'Bring Out Your Tribal Instincts'
  5. Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal Starrer ‘Sector 36’ To Arrive On Netflix In September
US News
  1. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
  2. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
  3. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
  4. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  5. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
World News
  1. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
  2. Bangladesh Interim Govt Urges Protesters To Surrender All Illegal Firearms Within A Week
  3. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
  4. Iran's President Nominates Former Nuclear Negotiator As Foreign Minister, Includes Woman In The List
  5. World's 10 Richest People And Their Net Worth
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged