Sports

Paris Olympics: Biles Pays Tribute To Andrade - In Pics

U.S. gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles showed their class when they were snapped bowing down to Brazilian Rebeca Andrade as a show of respect for her gold medal performance. Andrade, who is regarded as Biles' biggest rival, clinched gold at the Olympics on Thursday in the women’s floor final. When the Americans stood up, Andrade offered them her hand and the three shook hands together.