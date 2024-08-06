Silver medalist Simone Biles, of the United States, left, and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles, of the United States, right, bow to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade, of Brazil, during the medal ceremony for the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Rebeca Andrade, of Brazil, celebrates after winning the gold medal during the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Simone Biles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the silver medal during the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, of Romania, competes during the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Simone Biles, of the United States, competes during the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Jordan Chiles, of the United States, competes during the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Alice D'Amato, of Italy, competes during the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Rina Kishi, of Japan, competes during the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Ou Yushan, of China, competes during the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Simone Biles, of the United States, competes during the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.