Paris Olympics Medals To Contain 'Piece Of Eiffel Tower'

An Olympic medal inlaid with a chunk of the Eiffel Tower. How's that for a monumental prize? A hexagonal, polished piece of iron taken from the iconic landmark is being embedded in each gold, silver and bronze medal that will be hung around athletes' necks at the July 26-August 11 Paris Games and Paralympics that follow, Associated Press reported. Games organisers revealed their revolutionary design on Thursday, February 8 at the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee. Joachim Roncin, the head of design said of the concept, "The concept came after a few discussions. We realised that there's one symbol known across the world, which is the Eiffel Tower. "We said to ourselves: 'Hey, what if we approached the Eiffel Tower Operating Co to see if it's possible to get a bit of the Eiffel Tower to integrate into the medal?'" The medals are designed by Chaumet, the first jewellers who created the Olympic medals.

February 9, 2024

Paris 2024 Olympic medals | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

The Paris 2024 Olympic medals are pictured at the Paris Olympic organizers in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. A hexagonal, polished piece of iron taken from the iconic Eiffel Tower landmark is being embedded in each gold, silver and bronze medal that will be hung around athletes' necks at the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and Paralympics that follow.

Paris 2024 Olympic medals | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

The Paris 2024 Paralympic gold medal is presented to the press, in Paris.

Paris 2024 Olympic medals | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

The Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal, center, the Paris 2024 Paralympic, gold medal, right, and silver medal, left, are presented to the press, in Paris.

Paris 2024 Olympic medals | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

The Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal is presented to the press, in Paris.

Paris 2024 Olympic medals | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

The Paris 2024 Olympic silver medal is presented to the press, in Paris.

Paris 2024 Olympic medals | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

The Paris 2024 Paralympic bronze medal is presented to the press, in Paris.

Paris 2024 Olympic medals | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

The Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal is presented to the press, in Paris.

Paris 2024 Olympic medals | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

The Paris 2024 Paralympic medals are pictured at the Paris Olympic organizers in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

Paris 2024 Olympic medals | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

The Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal is presented to the press, in Paris.

Paris 2024 Olympic medals | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet, right, French athletes Marie Patouillet, center right, Sara Balzer, center left, and Arnaud Assoumani, left, present the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medals at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris.

