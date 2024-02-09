Sports

Paris Olympics Medals To Contain 'Piece Of Eiffel Tower'

An Olympic medal inlaid with a chunk of the Eiffel Tower. How's that for a monumental prize? A hexagonal, polished piece of iron taken from the iconic landmark is being embedded in each gold, silver and bronze medal that will be hung around athletes' necks at the July 26-August 11 Paris Games and Paralympics that follow, Associated Press reported. Games organisers revealed their revolutionary design on Thursday, February 8 at the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee. Joachim Roncin, the head of design said of the concept, "The concept came after a few discussions. We realised that there's one symbol known across the world, which is the Eiffel Tower. "We said to ourselves: 'Hey, what if we approached the Eiffel Tower Operating Co to see if it's possible to get a bit of the Eiffel Tower to integrate into the medal?'" The medals are designed by Chaumet, the first jewellers who created the Olympic medals.