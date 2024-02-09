The Paris 2024 Olympic medals are pictured at the Paris Olympic organizers in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. A hexagonal, polished piece of iron taken from the iconic Eiffel Tower landmark is being embedded in each gold, silver and bronze medal that will be hung around athletes' necks at the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and Paralympics that follow.
The Paris 2024 Paralympic gold medal is presented to the press, in Paris.
The Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal, center, the Paris 2024 Paralympic, gold medal, right, and silver medal, left, are presented to the press, in Paris.
The Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal is presented to the press, in Paris.
The Paris 2024 Olympic silver medal is presented to the press, in Paris.
The Paris 2024 Paralympic bronze medal is presented to the press, in Paris.
The Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal is presented to the press, in Paris.
The Paris 2024 Paralympic medals are pictured at the Paris Olympic organizers in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
The Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal is presented to the press, in Paris.
Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet, right, French athletes Marie Patouillet, center right, Sara Balzer, center left, and Arnaud Assoumani, left, present the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medals at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris.