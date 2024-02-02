The 13-day camp, which began on January 29 and will go on till February 10, is expected to give the boxers much-needed international exposure ahead of the crucial Olympics qualifiers.

Asian Games bronze medallist Parveen (57kg), World Championships bronze medallists Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) are among 30 Indian boxers, including 13 female, who are part of the camp that also features seven male and five female boxers from England.