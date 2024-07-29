Adam Peaty, the 100m breaststroke silver medalist at the Paris Olympics, has tested positive for Covid-19 just a day after his second-place finish in the swimming event. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)
The 29-year-old's hopes of matching Michael Phelps' record of winning three consecutive gold medals at same swim race were dashed on Sunday as he finished second by just 0.02 seconds.
Peaty said that he was unwell after the race and was feeling a sore throat. He also made clear that it was not an excuse.
"These are not excuses, these are just things that athletes have to go through everyday and never would I have an excuse for what is there," Peaty told reporters.
Day after the race on Monday, Team Great Britain have issued a statement saying that the condition of the swimmer has worsened.
The British team have straightforward protocols including hand hygiene and keeping space from other competitors.
Peaty is also a part of the British relay team and the team hopes that the swimmer will return to action soon.
"As in any case of illness, the situation is being managed appropriately, with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy,” the statement added.
Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy came out as the surprise winner of the 100m breaststroke as he edged Peaty out into second by just 0.02 secs. Peaty shared his silver with Team USA's Nic Fink.
Peaty is not the first athlete at the Paris Olympics to test positive for Covid-19.
Earlier, five members of Australia's water polo squad contracted the infection days before the opening ceremony.