Sports

Paris Olympics: Adam Peaty, British 100m Breaststroke Silver Medalist, Tests Positive For Covid-19

The 29-year-old's hopes of matching Michael Phelps' record of winning three consecutive gold medals at same swim race were dashed on Sunday as he finished second by just 0.02 seconds

Swimming-paris olympics
Britain's Princess Anne, left, congratulates Adam Peaty, of Britain, after winning the silver medal in the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
info_icon

Adam Peaty, the 100m breaststroke silver medalist at the Paris Olympics, has tested positive for Covid-19 just a day after his second-place finish in the swimming event. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

The 29-year-old's hopes of matching Michael Phelps' record of winning three consecutive gold medals at same swim race were dashed on Sunday as he finished second by just 0.02 seconds.

Peaty said that he was unwell after the race and was feeling a sore throat. He also made clear that it was not an excuse.

"These are not excuses, these are just things that athletes have to go through everyday and never would I have an excuse for what is there," Peaty told reporters.

Steven van de Velde in action at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 volleyball match. - AP
Paris Olympic Games 2024: NED's Beach Volleyball Player, Convicted Of Rape, Gets Booed Before Losing Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Day after the race on Monday, Team Great Britain have issued a statement saying that the condition of the swimmer has worsened.

The British team have straightforward protocols including hand hygiene and keeping space from other competitors.

Peaty is also a part of the British relay team and the team hopes that the swimmer will return to action soon.

"As in any case of illness, the situation is being managed appropriately, with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy,” the statement added.

Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy came out as the surprise winner of the 100m breaststroke as he edged Peaty out into second by just 0.02 secs. Peaty shared his silver with Team USA's Nic Fink.

Peaty is not the first athlete at the Paris Olympics to test positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, five members of Australia's water polo squad contracted the infection days before the opening ceremony.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh to Conduct 2027 Edition In ODI Format: ACC
  2. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  3. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  4. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  5. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  2. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  4. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  5. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Coco Gauff Storms Into Round Of 16 With Dominant Win
  2. Rohan Bopanna Announces India Retirement After First Round Exit At Paris Olympics
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Superb Iga Swiatek Progresses To The Next Round - Data Debrief
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Beats Nadal In 2nd Round - In Pics
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Beats Rafael Nadal, Reaches 3rd Round - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Taj Mahal Or Tejo Mahalaya? Kanwar-Carrying Woman Reaches Monument To Offer 'Gangajal'
  2. NEET UG Counselling 2024 Dates Out! MCC To Begin Round 1 On August 14 | Complete Schedule
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Central Govt Launches Probe Into Case; 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody | Highlights
  4. NEET PG 2024 Exam City Slip Out On July 31, Admit Card On Aug 8 | How To Download
  5. RSS Influence Evident In BJP's New Rajasthan Chief Appointment
Entertainment News
  1. Has Arjun Rampal Started Shooting For Aditya Dhar's Film Co-Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt? Check Out BTS Pics
  2. Taapsee Pannu Feels 'Sad' For People Who Don't Know Her Husband Mathias Boe
  3. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  4. Tamil Film Producers Council Halts All Film-Related Activities From November 1
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show
US News
  1. Florida Man Who Woke Up From 244-Day Coma Killed By Pickup Truck
  2. World Tiger Day: Best Tiger Characters Of All Time
  3. Your Mood Can Affect Your Dog's Mood As Well, New Study Reveals
  4. Apple Intelligence Launch Postponed Till October: What To Know
  5. Indian Man Arrested In Houston For Trafficking Fake Cancer Drugs Across US
World News
  1. Florida Man Who Woke Up From 244-Day Coma Killed By Pickup Truck
  2. World Tiger Day: Best Tiger Characters Of All Time
  3. Your Mood Can Affect Your Dog's Mood As Well, New Study Reveals
  4. Apple Intelligence Launch Postponed Till October: What To Know
  5. Air France, Lufthansa And More Cancel Flights To Lebanon Amid Fears of Israeli Attack
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Central Govt Launches Probe Into Case; 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody | Highlights
  7. Paris Olympics Live Updates: Carlos Alcaraz Wins 1st Set Against Tallon Griekspoor; Indian Tennis Star Rohan Bopanna Retires
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics