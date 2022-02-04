Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Hasnain Suspended From Bowling Due To Illegal Action

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to not allow Mohammad Hasnain to further participate in Pakistan Super League.

Mohammad Hasnain has represented Pakistan in 8 ODIs and 18 T20Is so far. Twitter/@TheRealPCBMedia

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 2:30 pm

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been suspended from bowling in international cricket for illegal bowling action, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Umpires in Australia first reported Hasnain last month when he represented Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, but his bowling action was tested in Lahore as the fast bowler was due to fly back home in time to compete in the Pakistan Super League.

“As per the illegal bowling action regulations, until Mohammad Hasnain clears his reassessment, he will remain suspended from bowling in international cricket,” the PCB said in a statement.

The 21-year-old Hasnain has represented Pakistan in eight one-day internationals and 18 Twenty20s and has taken 29 wickets. He is considered to be among Pakistan's top young fast bowlers. 

Hasnain took three wickets in three games for his franchise Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing PSL, but was dropped for Thursday's game against Islamabad United which Quetta lost by 43 runs.

The PCB said Hasnain had flaws in his various deliveries as “his elbow extension for good length delivery, full-length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer exceeded the 15-degree limits.”

The report was reviewed by Cricket Australia's independent expert, who also found Hasnain's bowling action to be illegal.

The PCB said it has discussed the report with its own bowling experts, who will work with the fast bowler “so that he can rectify his bowling action and be ready for reassessment".

The cricket board also consulted the technical committee of the PSL and decided not to allow the fast bowler to further participate in the tournament.

“Instead, he will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible,” the PCB said.

Cricket Australia said its expert was satisfied with the results of Hasnain's testing in Lahore.

“Mohammad replicated his bowling action in the controlled environment during testing and that the results are accurate,” said Peter Roach, Cricket Australia's head of cricket operations and scheduling.

