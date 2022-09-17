Pakistan At ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Live Streaming, Full Squad, Group And Complete Schedule

Pakistan, despite losing the Asia Cup final to Sri Lanka, will enter T20 World Cup in Australia as one of the favourites to win the title. And of course, a win against India in their campaign opener will further embellish such a claim. With that here's all you need to know about Pakistan at ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 - squad, group, fixtures, history and how to watch. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan announced their squad on September 15. The Pakistan selectors have avoided any experiments in the World Cup squad, but have named two uncapped players -- allrounder Aamir Jamal and mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed. The Babar Azam-led side has some of the finest talents in world cricket now.

Here is the squad

The 15: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.

Standy players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Head coach: Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan)

Pakistan's group

Pakistan have qualified directly for the Super 12. They are in Group 2, along with Bangladesh, India, South Africa and two qualifiers from first round (B1 and A2)

Pakistan's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 fixtures

Match 16: India vs Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on October 23 (Sunday). Time - 1:30 PM IST;

Match 24: Pakistan vs B1 at Perth Stadium, Perth on October 27 (Thursday). Time - 4:30 PM IST;

Match 29: Pakistan vs A2 at Perth Stadium, Perth. Time - 12:30 PM IST;

Match 36: Pakistan vs South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on November 3 (Thursday). Time - 1:30 PM IST;

Match 41: Pakistan vs Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on November 6 (Sunday). Time - 9:30 AM IST.

Pakistan will play two warm-up matches against England on October 17 and against Afghanistan on October 19, both at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Pakistan's past performance at ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Pakistan lost to India in the final of the inaugural edition in 2007 (South Africa). Then won the title in the very next edition (England 2009) beating Sri Lanka in the final. It was followed by two semi-final appearances in 2010 and 2012. But they failed to make the knock-outs in 2014 and 2016. In the last edition, they lost in the semis.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 TV channels and live streaming

In Pakistan, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on PTV Sports and Asports. Live streaming will be available on Daraz.

In India, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup in India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.