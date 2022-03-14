Monday, Mar 14, 2022
PAK Vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne's 'Daal And Roti' Tweet Sets Tongues Wagging; Fans Slam PCB

Cricket fans slammed Pakistan Cricket Board for serving poor quality food to Aussie cricketers. Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

Two tweets, same effect: Marnus Labuschagne using social media to good effect. Composite: Twitter Photos (@marnus3cricket)

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 11:01 am

Most of the Australian batters are having a good outing in the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi. At the close of play of Day 2 at the National Stadium, the visitors were 505/8 with Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey dominating Pakistani bowlers. But one batter, Marnus Labuschagne didn't get the best of deals in Pakistan's financial capital.

Karachi Test Scorecard | Cricket News

And it was evident from the two tweets Labuschagne shared on social media. The 27-year-old managed a nine-ball duck, and he shared a gloomy face tweet, with a caption: "Yep.. fair to say that was no run." The tweet became an instant hit with fans and pundits sharing their take on the manner of Labuschagne 's dismissal.

But there was one tweet that actually set the tongues wagging. On the eve of the match, Labuschagne shared a photo of his "delicious" lunch. He wrote: "Daal and roti for lunch too. Delicious".

The tweet became a massive talking point with fans blaming Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for serving poor quality food to their visitors. Some even compared it to food given in prisons. Then there are others who sound gracious enough.

Here are some reactions:

Including this one:

The first Test in Rawalpindi ended in a high-scoring draw. The tour will continue with the third Test in Lahore, three ODIs and one T20I in Rawalpindi.

Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998.

