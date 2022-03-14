PAK Vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne's 'Daal And Roti' Tweet Sets Tongues Wagging; Fans Slam PCB

Most of the Australian batters are having a good outing in the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi. At the close of play of Day 2 at the National Stadium, the visitors were 505/8 with Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey dominating Pakistani bowlers. But one batter, Marnus Labuschagne didn't get the best of deals in Pakistan's financial capital.

Karachi Test Scorecard | Cricket News

And it was evident from the two tweets Labuschagne shared on social media. The 27-year-old managed a nine-ball duck, and he shared a gloomy face tweet, with a caption: "Yep.. fair to say that was no run." The tweet became an instant hit with fans and pundits sharing their take on the manner of Labuschagne 's dismissal.

Yep.. fair to say that was no run 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/geeJXcGBff — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 12, 2022

But there was one tweet that actually set the tongues wagging. On the eve of the match, Labuschagne shared a photo of his "delicious" lunch. He wrote: "Daal and roti for lunch too. Delicious".

Daal and roti for lunch too. Delicious pic.twitter.com/w5KgimFo1N — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 11, 2022

The tweet became a massive talking point with fans blaming Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for serving poor quality food to their visitors. Some even compared it to food given in prisons. Then there are others who sound gracious enough.

Here are some reactions:

That’s the saddest dal and roti I’ve seen Marnie. Hope you get some good dal and roti later this year ✌🏼 https://t.co/alN2xDizKh — Shriram Manohar (@ShriramManohar) March 11, 2022

Looks like food served in hospital. Get well soon bro — Mohit Gulati 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) March 11, 2022

Even a Prisoner get better quality meals than this in India and you are a guest in Pakistan. — Aman Singh Chandel (@amanroyal84) March 11, 2022

This is not daal. This is daal ka pani. Isme dubki laga kar daal dhundna padega. No tadka either. 😭😭

But, but, but... You are getting food in pakistan, that is more than sufficient. Enjoy!!https://t.co/VFdJy2V4r6 — Neha S (@Neha_ns7777) March 11, 2022

this daal roti looks really good Marnus and sorry for unnecessry trolls from our fellow indians...respecting food needs to be learnt 🙏 aur jisne choor ke daal roti khayi ho taste use pata hoga 🤗🤗 — chirag (@chiragGor2) March 11, 2022

You can blame team for poor hospitality but just don’t make JOKE of food. Some people even starve for such a plate. Lots of negative and jokes about food, refrain from doing it guys. Respect food and it shall respect you back! — Sheroy Soydere (@sheroy_pl) March 11, 2022

Including this one:

The first Test in Rawalpindi ended in a high-scoring draw. The tour will continue with the third Test in Lahore, three ODIs and one T20I in Rawalpindi.

Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998.