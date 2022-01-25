Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Padma Awards 2022: From Faisal Ali To Sankaranarayana Menon, Check Out Sports List

India's Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has been conferred with the Padma Shree award, while Devendra Jhajharia has been felicitated with Padma Bhushan.

Padma Awards 2022: From Faisal Ali To Sankaranarayana Menon, Check Out Sports List
Faisal Ali (L) and Sankarnarayana Menon both teach martial arts. - Facebook/@FaisalAli and Twitter/@Atithigva

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 10:33 pm

Faisal Ali Dar, a coach of martial arts from Bandipora district of Kashmir, and Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil, the most senior living member (93 years old) of the Mudavangattil family that teaches Kalari – an Indian modern martial art are among the nine athletes who have been conferred with the Padma Awards 2022 on Tuesday.

Both Sankaranarayana Menon and Faisal Ali have been felicitated with Padma Shri – the fourth highest civilian award in India.

Related stories

Happy Republic Day 2022: In Unique Video, Tokyo 2020 Stars Urge Indians To Play A Sport

On the other hand, Devendra Jhajharia has been conferred with Padma Bhushan – third highest civilian award in India. Meanwhile, India’s Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has been honoured with the Padma Shri award.

List of Padma Awards 2022 Winners (Sports):

Padma Bhushan 2022:

Devendra Jhajharia

Padma Shri 2022:

Neeraj Chopra

Sumit Antil

Pramod Bhagat

Avani Lekhara

Faisal Ali Dar

Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil

Brahmanand Sankhwalkar

Vandana Katariya

What are Padma Awards?

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

 The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list this year comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

Tags

Sports Sports Martial Arts Javelin Faisal Ali Sankaranarayana Menon Neeraj Chopra Sumit Antil Pramod Bhagat Avani Lekhara Devendra Jhajharia
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City Fail To Maintain Lead, Held To 1-1 Draw By NorthEast United

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City Fail To Maintain Lead, Held To 1-1 Draw By NorthEast United

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Face Resurgent Bengaluru FC At GMC Athletic Stadium

Hardik Pandya Gives Update On His Fitness, Says ‘Feeling Good, Strong’

Happy Republic Day 2022: 26 Indian Athletes Who Made The Country Proud In 2021

Syed Modi International 2022: Men’s Singles Finalists Share Prize Money

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Denis Shapovalov of Canada in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 9: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Register Contrasting Wins To Enter Semis