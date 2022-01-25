Padma Awards 2022: From Faisal Ali To Sankaranarayana Menon, Check Out Sports List

Faisal Ali Dar, a coach of martial arts from Bandipora district of Kashmir, and Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil, the most senior living member (93 years old) of the Mudavangattil family that teaches Kalari – an Indian modern martial art are among the nine athletes who have been conferred with the Padma Awards 2022 on Tuesday.

Both Sankaranarayana Menon and Faisal Ali have been felicitated with Padma Shri – the fourth highest civilian award in India.

On the other hand, Devendra Jhajharia has been conferred with Padma Bhushan – third highest civilian award in India. Meanwhile, India’s Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has been honoured with the Padma Shri award.

List of Padma Awards 2022 Winners (Sports):

Padma Bhushan 2022:

Devendra Jhajharia

Padma Shri 2022:

Neeraj Chopra

Sumit Antil

Pramod Bhagat

Avani Lekhara

Faisal Ali Dar

Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil

Brahmanand Sankhwalkar

Vandana Katariya

What are Padma Awards?

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list this year comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.