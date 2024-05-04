World Athletics Relays 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

The 2024 World Athletics Relays will feature around 90 athletes from 30 countries. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 4th and 5th, at the Tommy Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. (More Sports News)
The competition will feature thrilling races, including the mixed 4x400m relay, women's 4x100m relay, men's 4x100m relay, women's 4x400m relay, and men's 4x400m relay, promising an action-packed weekend of world-class athletics.
After the first three editions of the World Athletics Relays – all held in The Bahamas, with US men’s 4x400m teams winning – the 2019 title went to Trinidad and Tobago in Yokohama, before the Netherlands clinched the crown in Silesia in 2021, when USA did not field a team.
Since then, each of the three major outdoor global titles have been won by USA. But with so much at stake – including Olympic places for 14 teams – competition is set to be fierce.
Indians In Action:
A 15-member strong Indian athletics contingent will look to make an impact in scenic Nassau and hope to qualify for the Paris Olympics in three events.
The Indian men's 4x400 relay team has been making waves of late, coming up with impressive performances at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.
Men's 4x400m: Amoj Jacob, Avinash Krishna Kumar, Rajiv Arokia, Rajesh Ramesh, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Yashas B.
Women's 4x400m: Jyothika Sri Dandi, MR Poovamma, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Prachi, Vithya Ramraj, Rupal, Subha Venkatesan.
4x400 Mixed: Amoj Jacob (M), Rajesh Ramesh (M), Yashas (M), Jyothika Sri Dandi (W), Vithya Ramraj (W), Rupal (W).
Schedule:
Day 1 (May 4)
Mixed Team- 4x400 Metres Relay at 04:35am IST - Olympic Qualifying Round 1
Women's Team- 4x100 Metres Relay at 05:23am IST - Olympic Qualifying Round 1
Men's Team- 4x100 Metres Relay at 05:57am IST - Olympic Qualifying Round 1
Women's Team- 4x400 Metres Relay at 06:31am IST - Olympic Qualifying Round 1
Men's Team- 4x400 Metres Relay at 07:21am IST - Olympic Qualifying Round 1
Day 2 (May 5)
Mixed Team- 4x400 Metres Relay at 04:35am IST - Olympic Qualifying Round 2
Women's Team- 4x100 Metres Relay at 05:10am IST - Olympic Qualifying Round 2
Men's Team- 4x100 Metres Relay at 05:36am IST - Olympic Qualifying Round 2
Women's Team- 4x400 Metres Relay at 06:02am IST - Olympic Qualifying Round 2
Men's Team- 4x400 Metres Relay at 06:38am IST - Olympic Qualifying Round 2
Final Round
Mixed Team- 4x400 Metres Relay at 07:10am IST
Women's Team- 4x100 Metres Relay at 07:20am IST
Men's Team- 4x100 Metres Relay at 07:30am IST
Women's Team- 4x400 Metres Relay at 07:40am IST
Men's Team- 4x400 Metres Relay at 07:50am IST
Live Streaming Information
Where to watch Indians in action at The 2024 World Athletics Relays?
The World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24 will be streamed live in a number of territories on World Athletics Inside Track, as well as via broadcasters around the world.