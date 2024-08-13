Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Live Updates: Will Indian Wrestler Get Joint Silver Medal? Decision Expected Today

Though the CAS has not provided a definite time for when the verdict will be made public, Vinesh Phogat's advocate Vidushpat Singhania has told ANI that the verdict is "expected by 9.30 pm tonight". The advocate added: "Vinesh was represented by four lawyers. She is the applicant and United World Wrestling (UWW) and International Olympic Committee are the respondents and Indian Olympic Association is an interested party. We hope the decision will come in Vinesh's favour..."