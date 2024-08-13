Other Sports

Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Live Updates: Will Indian Wrestler Get Joint Silver Medal? Decision Expected Today

After a couple of deferments, the Court of Arbitration of Sports has announced that the verdict on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification case will be shared today. Track live news and updates on the Indian wrestler's case here

Outlook Sports Desk
13 August 2024
Vinesh Phogat beat four-time world champion Yui Susaki before reaching the freestyle 50kg final at the Paris Olympics. Photo: PTI
Welcome to our live coverage of Vinesh Phogat's appeal to the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) regarding her disqualification from the Paris Olympics. The Indian wrestler was found 100 grams overweight ahead of the 50kg freestyle final and is seeking a joint silver medal. After a couple of deferments, the CAS has announced that the decision on Vinesh's case will be made today. Track live news and updates on the verdict, right here
Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Live Updates: Members Of Ad-Hoc Committee

CAS has two temporary offices in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games. One of them is the CAS ad-hoc division. Its role is to resolve any legal disputes that arise during the Summer Games.

The ad-hoc division comprises the following:

President: Michael Lenard, USA

Co-president: Elisabeth Steiner, Austria

Co-president: Carole Malinvaud, France

Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Live Updates: When Will Decision Be Announced?

Though the CAS has not provided a definite time for when the verdict will be made public, Vinesh Phogat's advocate Vidushpat Singhania has told ANI that the verdict is "expected by 9.30 pm tonight". The advocate added: "Vinesh was represented by four lawyers. She is the applicant and United World Wrestling (UWW) and International Olympic Committee are the respondents and Indian Olympic Association is an interested party. We hope the decision will come in Vinesh's favour..."

Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Live Updates, Paris Olympics Silver Medal Appeal

The Paris Olympics have concluded, but Vinesh Phogat's pursuit of a medal at the 2024 Games continues. The Court of Arbitration of Sports has stated that the decision on her appeal will be announced today, August 13. And the nation awaits the verdict to see whether 'justice' was served to Vinesh. Stay with us for live updates on the case. (Medal Table | Full Coverage | More Sports News)

