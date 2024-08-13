Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Live Updates: Will Indian Wrestler Get Joint Silver Medal? Decision Expected Today

Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Live Updates: Members Of Ad-Hoc Committee
CAS has two temporary offices in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games. One of them is the CAS ad-hoc division. Its role is to resolve any legal disputes that arise during the Summer Games.
The ad-hoc division comprises the following:
President: Michael Lenard, USA
Co-president: Elisabeth Steiner, Austria
Co-president: Carole Malinvaud, France
Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Live Updates: When Will Decision Be Announced?
Though the CAS has not provided a definite time for when the verdict will be made public, Vinesh Phogat's advocate Vidushpat Singhania has told ANI that the verdict is "expected by 9.30 pm tonight". The advocate added: "Vinesh was represented by four lawyers. She is the applicant and United World Wrestling (UWW) and International Olympic Committee are the respondents and Indian Olympic Association is an interested party. We hope the decision will come in Vinesh's favour..."
The Paris Olympics have concluded, but Vinesh Phogat's pursuit of a medal at the 2024 Games continues. The Court of Arbitration of Sports has stated that the decision on her appeal will be announced today, August 13. And the nation awaits the verdict to see whether 'justice' was served to Vinesh. Stay with us for live updates on the case.