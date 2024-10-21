Other Sports

UP Yoddhas Vs Dabang Delhi, Puneri Paltan Vs Patna Pirates Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

Here is all you need to know about the Day 4 matches of Pro Kabaddi League season 11: venue, head-to-head record, telecast and live streaming details

dabang delhi vs u mumba pro kabaddi league season 11
Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba 36-28 in their opening Pro Kabaddi League 11 encounter. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

The fourth day of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 has UP Yoddhas facing off against Dabang Delhi, and Puneri Paltan meeting Patna Pirates on Monday (October 21, 2024). Both games will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, the venue for the opening leg of PKL 11. (More Sports News)

Delhi won their opening encounter on Friday, prevailing over U Mumba 36-28 to kickstart their PKL 11 journey on a strong note. Paltan beat Haryana Steelers 35-25 on Saturday, and the Pirates and Yoddhas will meanwhile play their respective first games on Monday.

Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 clash between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls in Hyderabad. - Special Arrangement
PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad

BY Outlook Sports Desk

UP Yoddhas Vs Dabang Delhi: Head-To-Head Record

The Yoddhas and Delhi have locked horns 11 times in PKL history so far. Out of these 11 games, the Yoddhas have won six, while Delhi have come out victorious on five occasions. The latest contest between the two teams ended in favour of the Delhi franchise, who won it by a 36-27 margin in season 10.

Puneri Paltan Vs Patna Pirates: Head-To-Head Record

The Pirates are well ahead in this face-off, having won 13 of the 22 games the two sides have played in PKL history. The Pune-based franchise has five wins, and four matches ended in ties.

Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriorz in Hyderabad. - Special Arrangement
PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz

BY Outlook Sports Desk

UP Yoddhas Vs Dabang Delhi, Puneri Paltan Vs Patna Pirates, PKL 11: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Day 4 matches of PKL 11 be played?

The UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi game will be played on Monday, October 21, 2024 at 8pm IST, and Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates on Monday, October 21, 2024 at 9pm IST. Both matches will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where will the Day 4 matches of PKL 11 be telecast and live streamed?

Both the UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  2. ENG Vs PAK 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Fit And Ready For Greater Bowling Duties In Decider
  3. Kenya vs Seychelles Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 10
  4. Zimbabwe vs Gambia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 12
  5. Mozambique vs Rwanda Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 11
Football News
  1. Alessia Russo Named England's Women's Player Of The Year
  2. WSL Season So Far: Brighton Soar While Everton, Villa And West Ham Toil
  3. Monaco 5-1 Red Star Belgrade, UEFA Champions League: Minamino Brace Helps Hosts Thrash Serbian Side
  4. Brest Vs Bayer Leverkusen: Xabi Alonso Confirms Boniface Absence After Car-crash Incident
  5. AC Milan 3-1 Club Brugge: Fonseca's Men Clinch First UEFA Champions League Win
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors
  2. India 4-2 Malaysia, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Match Report: IND Earn Third Straight Win
  3. India Vs Germany Test Series: Indian Coach Fulton Opens Up On Vision For 2026 WC, 2028 Olympics
  4. India Vs Germany, Bilateral Series 2024: Harmanpreet And Co Primed To Challenge World Champions
  5. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs MAS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Dialogue And Diplomacy': PM Modi, Iranian President Meet On BRICS Sidelines; Discuss Middle East Conflict
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. How the High Courts In India Have Acted On Marital Rape Cases
  4. Are Existing Laws Enough To Address Marital Rape?
  5. PM Modi To Hold Bilateral Talks With China's Xi Jinping Today | What To Expect?
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. BRICS 2024 Summit: Putin Hosts Global South Leaders As Bloc Moves To Counterbalance Western Clout
  2. Trump Vs Kamala: Divided By Ukraine, United By Israel
  3. China Confirms Agreement With India To End LAC Standoff
  4. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Central Israel; US Voices Concern Over Release Of Classified Docs | Latest
  5. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
Latest Stories
  1. EAM Jaishankar Highlights Canada's 'Hypocrisy' Amid Diplomatic Showdown | Details
  2. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 22, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  7. Jemimah Rodrigues: Gymkhana Annuls Cricketer's Membership Over Father's 'Religious Activities' - Report
  8. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors