UP Yoddhas Vs Dabang Delhi, Puneri Paltan Vs Patna Pirates Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

UP Yoddhas Vs Dabang Delhi: Head-To-Head Record

The Yoddhas and Delhi have locked horns 11 times in PKL history so far. Out of these 11 games, the Yoddhas have won six, while Delhi have come out victorious on five occasions. The latest contest between the two teams ended in favour of the Delhi franchise, who won it by a 36-27 margin in season 10.