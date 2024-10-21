UP Yoddhas Vs Dabang Delhi, Puneri Paltan Vs Patna Pirates Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

The fourth day of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 has UP Yoddhas facing off against Dabang Delhi, and Puneri Paltan meeting Patna Pirates on Monday (October 21, 2024). Both games will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, the venue for the opening leg of PKL 11. (More Sports News)
Delhi won their opening encounter on Friday, prevailing over U Mumba 36-28 to kickstart their PKL 11 journey on a strong note. Paltan beat Haryana Steelers 35-25 on Saturday, and the Pirates and Yoddhas will meanwhile play their respective first games on Monday.
UP Yoddhas Vs Dabang Delhi: Head-To-Head Record
The Yoddhas and Delhi have locked horns 11 times in PKL history so far. Out of these 11 games, the Yoddhas have won six, while Delhi have come out victorious on five occasions. The latest contest between the two teams ended in favour of the Delhi franchise, who won it by a 36-27 margin in season 10.
Puneri Paltan Vs Patna Pirates: Head-To-Head Record
The Pirates are well ahead in this face-off, having won 13 of the 22 games the two sides have played in PKL history. The Pune-based franchise has five wins, and four matches ended in ties.
UP Yoddhas Vs Dabang Delhi, Puneri Paltan Vs Patna Pirates, PKL 11: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Day 4 matches of PKL 11 be played?
The UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi game will be played on Monday, October 21, 2024 at 8pm IST, and Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates on Monday, October 21, 2024 at 9pm IST. Both matches will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where will the Day 4 matches of PKL 11 be telecast and live streamed?
Both the UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.