PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz

With just under 10 minutes left in the contest, Abhijeet Malik inflicted an ALL OUT on the Bengal Warriorz, which helped the Jaipur Pink Panthers extend the lead to a 4-point one. At this point, the score read 29-25 in favour of the Jaipur Pink Panthers. It was an action-packed final phase of the game as Nitin Dhankar brought Bengal Warriorz right back into the contest. The Jaipur Pink Panthers, who seemed to be one step ahead all through up until then, were suddenly on the backfoot.