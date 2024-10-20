Other Sports

PKL 11: Puneri Paltan Start Title Defence With Big Win Over Haryana Steelers

Puneri Paltan captain Aslam Inamdar scored five points as the Pro Kabaddi League title holders prevailed over Haryana Steelers by a 35-25 margin

puneri-paltan-vs-haryana-steelers-pro-kabaddi-league-11
Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 clash between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers in Hyderabad. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

The Puneri Paltan side kicked off their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 campaign with an absolutely clinical performance against the Haryana Steelers on Saturday at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The Puneri Paltan won the game by a scoreline of 35-25, with Gaurav Khatri (7 points) top scoring for them. (More Sports News)

Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat and Aman registered 4 points each while Aslam Inamdar finished the day with 5 points to his name.

The Puneri Paltan captain Aslam Inamdar started off proceedings for the day for the defending champions with a quick raid. However, the Haryana Steelers kept up pace with the Puneri Paltan, and both sides traded blows in the early exchanges, and neither were able to establish a significant lead.

Pro Kabaddi League - Special Arrangement
Pro Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas Put On A Show, Begin PKL Season 11 With Big Win Against Telugu Titans

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Midway through the first half, the Puneri Paltan led 7-6 and the Haryana Steelers were finding it difficult to get going. Gaurav Khatri inflicted an ALL OUT on the Haryana Steelers midway through the first half, which helped the Puneri Paltan take a 6-point lead. Gaurav Khatri, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite and Aslam Inamdar led the charge for the Puneri Paltan, who finished the first half very strongly. At the midway stage of the contest, Puneri Paltan led the contest 19-13.

The second half started off at a slightly slower pace with both sides being watchful in the opening exchanges. However, the Puneri Paltan still led by 6 points, and as the first half progressed, they ensured the Haryana Steelers would not cause them too much trouble.

In the final phase of the contest, Mohammadreza Shadloui looked to up the ante for the Haryana Steelers, but the Puneri Paltan were in fine form and thwarted any chances of a comeback. With less than three minutes to go, Aslam Inamdar inflicted an ALL OUT which helped the Puneri Paltan further strengthen their stranglehold on the contest. The Puneri Paltan eventually won the contest at a canter.

The schedule for PKL season 11 matches on Sunday, October 20 is as follows:

Match 1: Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at 8pm IST

Match 2: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9pm IST

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Reflects On India's Shocking Defeat To New Zealand In Bengaluru
  2. Kenya Vs Rwanda Live Streaming: T20I World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B: When, Where To Watch
  3. World Test Championship: India Remain On Top Despite Eight-Wicket Thrashing To New Zealand
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Men In Blue Face Home Defeat - Here's What Skipper Rohit Sharma Said
  5. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Score: Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay On A Roll In Pallekele
Football News
  1. Celta Vigo Vs Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe And Vinicius Junior Star With Goals In 2-1 Victory - In Pics
  2. Bundesliga: Hat-Trick Hero Harry Kane Guides Bayern Munich To 4-0 Win Over Stuttgart - In Pics
  3. Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  4. English Premier League: Arsenal Suffer Shock 0-2 Loss To Bournemouth - In Pics
  5. Lionel Messi's Impact: How Did He Lead Inter Miami To A Record-Breaking Victory In MLS History?
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  2. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors
  4. India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Juniors
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Register Dominant 4-2 Win Against Japan

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bahraich Violence: Demolition Notice Sparks Fear Among Shopkeepers | What Happened So Far
  2. Atishi Blames BJP's 'Dirty Politics' For Growing Air & Water Pollution In Delhi
  3. Delhi: Blast Reported Outside CRPF School In Rohini; Probe Underway
  4. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Shrikant Pangarkar Joins Shinde Sena
  5. Wayanad Bypolls: Who Is Navya Haridas, BJP’s Candidate Against Priyanka Gandhi?
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Former Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto Sworn In As Indonesia's Eighth President
  2. Did North Korea Send Troops To Russia? | US, UK, France Express Concern
  3. Drone Attacks, Prisoner Swap And Alleged North Korean Involvement | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  4. Elon Musk Pays $100 To Pennsylvania Voters For Signing Pro-Trump Petition
  5. Cuba Gets Some Power Back After Major Outage Leaves Millions In The Dark
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails