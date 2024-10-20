PKL 11: Puneri Paltan Start Title Defence With Big Win Over Haryana Steelers

Midway through the first half, the Puneri Paltan led 7-6 and the Haryana Steelers were finding it difficult to get going. Gaurav Khatri inflicted an ALL OUT on the Haryana Steelers midway through the first half, which helped the Puneri Paltan take a 6-point lead. Gaurav Khatri, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite and Aslam Inamdar led the charge for the Puneri Paltan, who finished the first half very strongly. At the midway stage of the contest, Puneri Paltan led the contest 19-13.