PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad

The Bengaluru Bulls kicked off proceedings with Pardeep Narwal picking up the first points of the game for his side. And even as Pardeep Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar led the charge for the Bengaluru Bulls in the early exchanges, it was the combination of Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya and Sombir who were pushing the Gujarat Giants on. Midway through the first half, both sides were locked at 7-7.