PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad

The first half of the game saw Pardeep Narwal create history as he became the first player to achieve the 1700-point milestone in the Pro Kabaddi League

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League season 11
Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 clash between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls in Hyderabad. Photo: Special Arrangement
The Gujarat Giants opened their campaign at Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 with a complete team performance as they saw off the challenge by the Bengaluru Bulls. The Gujarat Giants won the contest by a scoreline of 36-32. Parteek Dahiya, Guman Singh and Sombir starred for the Gujarat Giants, while Pardeep Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar were the best performers for the Bengaluru Bulls. (More Sports News)

The first half of the game also saw the record breaker Pardeep Narwal create history as he became the first ever player to achieve the 1700-point milestone in the history of the PKL.

The Bengaluru Bulls kicked off proceedings with Pardeep Narwal picking up the first points of the game for his side. And even as Pardeep Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar led the charge for the Bengaluru Bulls in the early exchanges, it was the combination of Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya and Sombir who were pushing the Gujarat Giants on. Midway through the first half, both sides were locked at 7-7.

Shortly after, Parteek and the Bengaluru Bulls defensive unit inflicted an ALL OUT on the Gujarat Giants, and stormed into the lead. Pardeep Narwal continued to rake in the points for the Bengaluru Bulls as they kept the Gujarat Giants at bay in the first half. At the half-time break, the Bengaluru Bulls led the contest with the score at 19-16.

Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriorz in Hyderabad. - Special Arrangement
PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The second half saw both sides exercise caution, as neither wanted to let the other have any advantage. While the Bengaluru Bulls continued to lead through the early exchanges in the second half, the Gujarat Giants were putting up a solid fight. And midway through the second half, the Gujarat Giants edged ahead, and led the contest 26-23.

After the Gujarat Giants cranked up the intensity by a couple of notches, both in attack and defence, and took control of the contest. The Gujarat Giants continued their solid display and eventually came away with the win.

The schedule for PKL season 11 matches on Monday, October 21 is as follows:

Match 1: UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – 8pm

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates – 9 pm

