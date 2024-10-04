UFC 307 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Alex Pereira Vs Khalil Rountree Jr On TV And Online

UFC 307 is set to air live on October 6, 2024, from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, featuring an electrifying lineup of fights. (More Sports News)
The main event showcases UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira defending his belt against the explosive Khalil Rountree Jr., promising a striking-heavy battle.
The co-main event features a highly anticipated rematch between UFC women's bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena for the title.
Other notable matchups include legendary fighter Jose Aldo facing rising star Mario Bautista, and a compelling women's bantamweight bout between high level judokas, black belt Ketlen Vieira and Olympian Kayla Harrison.
Fans can expect intense action and potential title changes, with fighters eager to showcase their skills and secure their standings.
When is UFC 307 scheduled to be held?
The UFC 307 is scheduled to be held on Saturday, October 5 at the Delta Center - Salt Lake City, Utah.
Where to watch UFC 307 Event in India?
The event will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network, including Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu), starting at 7:30 AM IST.
UFC 307 promises to deliver high-stakes drama and thrilling fights, making it an event not to be missed!