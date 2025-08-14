Taylor Swift Playfully Mocks Male NFL Fans On 'New Heights' Podcast With Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift humorously addressed male NFL fans on 'New Heights'
Her comments referenced mixed reactions from football crowds
Taylor's presence is linked to enhanced NFL viewership, dubbed the 'Taylor Swift effect'
She also discussed her upcoming album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'
The podcast episode gained over a million live viewers
Taylor Swift debuted on the 'New Heights' podcast, hosted by boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, where she humorously addressed the show’s male NFL sports fanbase. She spoke about her visible presence at Kansas City Chiefs games, her new album details, and significant career milestones.
During her 'New Heights' podcast appearance, Swift spoke directly to male sports listeners. She stated, "As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast. And I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it's more of me."
The playful comment referenced her frequent appearances at NFL games and the occasional mixed reactions she faces from football crowds and social media users, including sometimes being booed on stadium Jumbotrons and encountering negative online comments.
The 'New Heights' Podcast And Taylor Swift’s New Album
The 'New Heights' podcast episode featuring Taylor Swift explored various subjects. These included her process of reclaiming master recordings, career milestones following her record-breaking 'Eras Tour', and insights into her role within the 'Chiefs Kingdom' as Travis Kelce’s partner.
The 35-year-old also announced her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', with its cover art and track list debuting on the podcast. This album is scheduled for release on 3 October 2025. The discussion aligned with the podcast’s typical blend of personal narratives, sports commentary, and humorous exchanges between the Kelce brothers.
Swift’s appearance led to more than a million live viewers tuning in, which caused a technical glitch that briefly interrupted the podcast stream. The show and fans attributed this incident to the overwhelming popularity of Swift and the 'Swifties'.
The Kelce Brothers’ Podcast Journey And Its Widening Appeal
Travis Kelce plays as an NFL tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his brother Jason Kelce previously served as an NFL centre for the Philadelphia Eagles. The 'New Heights' podcast draws on their firsthand NFL experience, discussing sports dynamics, sibling anecdotes, and guest interviews.
The podcast’s popularity soared after Travis Kelce began his widely known relationship with Taylor Swift, which attracted new listeners, particularly during Swift’s appearances, as witnessed during their latest episode.
The 'Taylor Swift Effect' On NFL Viewership And The Super Bowl
Taylor Swift attended the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year on 9 February 2025, supporting Travis Kelce as the Chiefs played the Eagles in New Orleans. Her presence, often alongside celebrity friends such as Ice Spice and members of the band Haim, generated substantial media coverage and social media buzz.
Data compiled by sports outlets indicates Kelce performed statistically better when Swift attended games, with the Chiefs remaining undefeated in those matchups during the 2024 season. Sports commentators credit the 'Taylor Swift effect' with attracting new demographics, especially young women, to NFL broadcasts, thus enhancing Super Bowl viewership figures as of February 2025.