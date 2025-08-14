Taylor Swift Playfully Mocks Male NFL Fans On 'New Heights' Podcast With Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Mocks NFL Fans: On the 'New Heights' podcast, Taylor Swift humorously critiques male NFL fans while discussing her new album and relationship with Travis Kelce

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Travis Kelce Podcast Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Photo: John Locher/ AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Taylor Swift humorously addressed male NFL fans on 'New Heights'

  • Her comments referenced mixed reactions from football crowds

  • Taylor's presence is linked to enhanced NFL viewership, dubbed the 'Taylor Swift effect'

  • She also discussed her upcoming album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'

  • The podcast episode gained over a million live viewers

Taylor Swift debuted on the 'New Heights' podcast, hosted by boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, where she humorously addressed the show’s male NFL sports fanbase. She spoke about her visible presence at Kansas City Chiefs games, her new album details, and significant career milestones.

During her 'New Heights' podcast appearance, Swift spoke directly to male sports listeners. She stated, "As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast. And I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it's more of me."

The playful comment referenced her frequent appearances at NFL games and the occasional mixed reactions she faces from football crowds and social media users, including sometimes being booed on stadium Jumbotrons and encountering negative online comments.

The 'New Heights' Podcast And Taylor Swift’s New Album

The 'New Heights' podcast episode featuring Taylor Swift explored various subjects. These included her process of reclaiming master recordings, career milestones following her record-breaking 'Eras Tour', and insights into her role within the 'Chiefs Kingdom' as Travis Kelce’s partner.

The 35-year-old also announced her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', with its cover art and track list debuting on the podcast. This album is scheduled for release on 3 October 2025. The discussion aligned with the podcast’s typical blend of personal narratives, sports commentary, and humorous exchanges between the Kelce brothers.

Swift’s appearance led to more than a million live viewers tuning in, which caused a technical glitch that briefly interrupted the podcast stream. The show and fans attributed this incident to the overwhelming popularity of Swift and the 'Swifties'.

The Kelce Brothers’ Podcast Journey And Its Widening Appeal

Travis Kelce plays as an NFL tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his brother Jason Kelce previously served as an NFL centre for the Philadelphia Eagles. The 'New Heights' podcast draws on their firsthand NFL experience, discussing sports dynamics, sibling anecdotes, and guest interviews.

The podcast’s popularity soared after Travis Kelce began his widely known relationship with Taylor Swift, which attracted new listeners, particularly during Swift’s appearances, as witnessed during their latest episode.

The 'Taylor Swift Effect' On NFL Viewership And The Super Bowl

Taylor Swift attended the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year on 9 February 2025, supporting Travis Kelce as the Chiefs played the Eagles in New Orleans. Her presence, often alongside celebrity friends such as Ice Spice and members of the band Haim, generated substantial media coverage and social media buzz.

Data compiled by sports outlets indicates Kelce performed statistically better when Swift attended games, with the Chiefs remaining undefeated in those matchups during the 2024 season. Sports commentators credit the 'Taylor Swift effect' with attracting new demographics, especially young women, to NFL broadcasts, thus enhancing Super Bowl viewership figures as of February 2025.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son