Simran Sharma In Para Athletics At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Athlete Finishes Fourth In Women's 100m T12 Final

Indian sprinter Simran Sharma finished last in the women's 100m (T12) final of the Paralympics. Earlier in the semi-final, she had clocked 12.33sec in the race on Thursday, September 5. Accompanied by her guide Abhay Singh, the 24-year-old reigning world champion from New Delhi finished second behind Germany’s Katrin Mueller-Rottgardt in semi-final 2. Catch the highlights of the para athletics women's 100m T12 final at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, right here

5 Sept 2024, 10:54:54 pm IST Simran Sharma At Paris Paralympics Highlights India’s Simran finishes last amongst the four finalists in women’s 100m T12 final. Simran clocks 12.31s. Cuba’s Omara Durand Elias, the world record-holder, wins gold with a timing of 11.81s.

5 Sept 2024, 10:39:28 pm IST Simran Sharma At Paris Paralympics Live Updates: What Is T12 Category? The T12 category is meant for athletes who have visual impairment.

5 Sept 2024, 10:45:15 pm IST Simran Sharma At Paris Paralympics Live Updates: Who Are Her Competitors? Besides Simran and Mueller-Rottgardt, Ukraine's Oksana Boturchuk and reigning Paralympic champion and world record holder Omara Durand of Cuba will compete for the top honours in the final.

5 Sept 2024, 10:47:17 pm IST Simran Sharma At Paris Paralympics Live Updates: Runners And Guide Almost time for the race to start. Simran and her guide are placed fourth in the track.