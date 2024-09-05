Simran Sharma In Para Athletics At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Athlete Finishes Fourth In Women's 100m T12 Final

Simran Sharma At Paris Paralympics Highlights
India’s Simran finishes last amongst the four finalists in women’s 100m T12 final. Simran clocks 12.31s. Cuba’s Omara Durand Elias, the world record-holder, wins gold with a timing of 11.81s.
Besides Simran and Mueller-Rottgardt, Ukraine's Oksana Boturchuk and reigning Paralympic champion and world record holder Omara Durand of Cuba will compete for the top honours in the final.
Almost time for the race to start. Simran and her guide are placed fourth in the track.
Cuba’s Omara Durand Elias (Guide - Yuniol Kindelan Vargas) wins gold.