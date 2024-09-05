Other Sports

Simran Sharma In Para Athletics At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Athlete Finishes Fourth In Women's 100m T12 Final

Catch the highlights of the para athletics women's 100m T12 final at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
5 September 2024
5 September 2024
Simran Sharma, with guide Abhay Singh at the Paralympics Screengrab
Indian sprinter Simran Sharma finished last in the women's 100m (T12) final of the Paralympics. Earlier in the semi-final, she had clocked 12.33sec in the race on Thursday, September 5. Accompanied by her guide Abhay Singh, the 24-year-old reigning world champion from New Delhi finished second behind Germany’s Katrin Mueller-Rottgardt in semi-final 2. Catch the highlights of the para athletics women's 100m T12 final at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, right here
Simran Sharma At Paris Paralympics Highlights

India’s Simran finishes last amongst the four finalists in women’s 100m T12 final. Simran clocks 12.31s. Cuba’s Omara Durand Elias, the world record-holder, wins gold with a timing of 11.81s.

Simran Sharma At Paris Paralympics Live Updates: What Is T12 Category?

The T12 category is meant for athletes who have visual impairment.

Simran Sharma At Paris Paralympics Live Updates: Who Are Her Competitors?

Besides Simran and Mueller-Rottgardt, Ukraine's Oksana Boturchuk and reigning Paralympic champion and world record holder Omara Durand of Cuba will compete for the top honours in the final.

Simran Sharma At Paris Paralympics Live Updates: Runners And Guide

Almost time for the race to start. Simran and her guide are placed fourth in the track.

Simran Sharma At Paris Paralympics Live Updates: Indian Misses Out On Medal

Cuba’s Omara Durand Elias (Guide - Yuniol Kindelan Vargas) wins gold.

