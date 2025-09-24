Ryder Cup Live Streaming 2025: Preview, When And Where To Watch USA Vs Europe

Golf’s Ryder Cup returns to Bethpage Black for a fiercely contested USA vs Europe showdown, with Indian fans able to stream every moment live on FanCode

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
  • Ryder Cup 2025 will be played from September 26-28 at Bethpage Black, New York

  • Team Europe faces Team USA, featuring stars like Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Thomas

  • Indian fans can watch the Ryder Cup live on FanCode across all devices, with flexible subscriptions

Golf’s biggest team spectacle, the Ryder Cup 2025, tees off at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26 to 28, bringing together Team Europe and Team USA in one of the most highly anticipated editions yet. Known for its unique match play format and the unbridled team spirit that sets it apart from individual tournaments, the Ryder Cup promises gripping drama and memorable pairings as elite golfers battle for continental pride.

European captain Luke Donald has finalized his squad, naming Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, and Sepp Straka as his six Captain’s Picks.

They join automatic qualifiers Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Rose in a talented 12-man team.

Meanwhile, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley’s picks are Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Cameron Young who complete his lineup alongside point qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Expect blockbuster pairings and intense matchups, with stars like Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Jon Rahm taking on Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas. With passionate fans, electric atmospheres, and unpredictable twists, this year’s clash is not to be missed.

Ryder Cup 2025: Live Streaming Info

Indian fans have exclusive access to live coverage of every shot, putt, and celebration on FanCode, which offers cross-device streaming and flexible subscription options to fit every need. The streaming begins on September 26 and runs through September 28, ensuring viewers don’t miss a moment of this historic event.

