Rugby Premier League 2025: Who Are The Top International Players To Watch In Season One?

The Rugby Premier League begins on June 15 in Mumbai, with the final set for June 29. Top international stars like Jerry Tuwai, Terry Kennedy, and Akuila Rokolisoa are set to headline Season 1

Akuila Rokolisoa Rugby Premier League 2025
Akuila Rokolisoa will play for Bengaluru Bravehearts in Rugby Premier League 2025. Photo: Tp
The countdown is on for the inaugural season of the GMR Rugby Premier League, which begins June 15 at the Mumbai Football Arena. With 34 matches scheduled and six franchises in the mix, the tournament brings together a blend of top-tier international talent and emerging Indian players in what’s being positioned as the world’s first franchise-based Rugby Sevens league.

Rugby Premier League 2025: Top International Players To Watch

Here are some of the international players bringing experience, pace, and pedigree to the tournament:

Akuila Rokolisoa – Bengaluru Bravehearts

A key member of New Zealand’s Sevens setup, Akuila Rokolisoa has earned a reputation as one of the most consistent performers in recent years. The 30-year-old was New Zealand’s Sevens Player of the Year in 2023 and a finalist for the World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year award.

His resume includes a World Cup gold (2018), silver (2022), and a bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In 2023, he became just the sixth player to score over 400 points in a single Sevens season.

Terry Kennedy – Chennai Bulls

One of the sharpest playmakers on the global Sevens circuit, Ireland’s Terry Kennedy was named the World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year in 2022. The 28-year-old has played a key role in Ireland’s rise in Sevens rugby, contributing to their bronze finish at the 2022 World Cup and gold at the 2023 European Games.

He was also part of Ireland’s Olympic squad for Paris 2024. Known for his footwork and vision, Kennedy brings a fast-paced, attacking edge to Chennai’s campaign.

Rosko Specman – Kalinga Black Tigers

At 36, Rosko Specman brings over a decade of Sevens experience. The South African winger is a double Olympic bronze medallist (Rio 2016, Paris 2024), a World Cup bronze medallist (2018), and a silver medallist from the 2024 Africa Men's Sevens. Specman is known for his speed, attacking instincts, and composure under pressure, traits that will be crucial for the Kalinga Black Tigers.

Manu Moreno – Hyderabad Heroes

Spain’s Manu Moreno is a 26-year-old forward with back-to-back European championship titles in 2021 and 2022. His quick, agile style complements Spain’s high-tempo attack, and he’s been instrumental in keeping them in the top tier of the SVNS circuit. In 2023, Moreno was named among the 14 standout players at the Toulouse leg of the Sevens Series. Off the field, he’s also pursuing a medical degree.

Matteo Graziano – Delhi Redz

Argentina’s Matteo Graziano is one of the younger names on this list. At 23, the hooker has already featured in Argentina’s medal-winning campaigns on the Sevens circuit, including a hat-trick performance in the final of the 2025 Perth Sevens where Argentina beat hosts Australia 41–5. Graziano was also part of Argentina’s 2024 Olympic squad and brings solid versatility to Delhi’s forward line.

Jerry Tuwai – Mumbai Dreamers

Few players in world rugby have a record like Jerry Tuwai. The Fijian playmaker has won two Olympic golds (2016, 2021) and added a silver at Paris 2024, making him the most decorated Olympic rugby player in Fiji’s history.

Tuwai captained Fiji during the 2017–18 World Rugby Sevens Series and led them to a title at the 2022 Singapore Sevens. Named World Sevens Player of the Year in 2019, he combines vision, leadership, and attacking flair, fitting qualities for Mumbai’s marquee signing.

The Rugby Premier League will be played entirely in Mumbai at the Mumbai Football Arena. Each team will feature a mix of international Sevens players, bridge internationals, and domestic talent.

