PWR DUPR India Masters: Roos Van Reek, Kaitlynn Hart Beat Sofia Sewing, Kaitlyn Kerr To Storm Into Semis

Netherlands’ Roos Van Reek and Australia’s Kaitlynn Hart surged into the semifinals of the PWR DUPR India Masters on Friday, delivering a masterclass in skill and power to overcome the United States' Sofia Sewing and Kaitlyn Kerr. (More Sports News)
The Dutch-Australian duo's dominant performance highlighted their smooth coordination and fierce play, establishing them as strong contenders for the title at this PWR700 event on the PWR World Tour.
Despite the intense Delhi heat, Reek and Hart displayed impressive endurance and teamwork. From the very first serve, their chemistry on the court was evident as they expertly synchronized their movements, executing precise shots and capitalizing on every opportunity.
Their powerful smashes consistently overwhelmed Sewing and Kerr, who struggled to counter the relentless offensive style of their opponents.
The first set saw Reek and Hart quickly set the pace, securing an early lead that left their American counterparts on the defensive. Sewing and Kerr did rally in the second set, evening the score to 5-5, but Reek and Hart responded with renewed intensity, unleashing a series of well-placed smashes and tactical manoeuvres. They surged ahead to take a 10-6 lead, eventually closing out the match with a decisive victory.
This latest win marks another impressive milestone for Reek and Hart, who have been in top form throughout the PWR DUPR India Masters. The victory also inches them closer to valuable PWR700 points, which will impact their global ranking and seedings for future tournaments.
The PWR DUPR India Masters, organized by Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), is a landmark event for the sport in India. As the players advance towards the finals, the tournament aims to boost the sport’s profile within the country, offering players a chance to earn ranking points valid for the next 52 weeks.
With their sights set on the title, Reek and Hart’s clinical performance in the quarterfinals has firmly established them as favourites, and spectators eagerly await to see if their impressive form continues in the semifinals.