Other Sports

PWR DUPR India Masters: Roos Van Reek, Kaitlynn Hart Beat Sofia Sewing, Kaitlyn Kerr To Storm Into Semis

Their powerful smashes consistently overwhelmed Sewing and Kerr, who struggled to counter the relentless offensive style of their opponents

Ross Van Reek and Kaitlynn Hart power into semis.
Ross Van Reek and Kaitlynn Hart power into semis. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

Netherlands’ Roos Van Reek and Australia’s Kaitlynn Hart surged into the semifinals of the PWR DUPR India Masters on Friday, delivering a masterclass in skill and power to overcome the United States' Sofia Sewing and Kaitlyn Kerr. (More Sports News)

The Dutch-Australian duo's dominant performance highlighted their smooth coordination and fierce play, establishing them as strong contenders for the title at this PWR700 event on the PWR World Tour.

Despite the intense Delhi heat, Reek and Hart displayed impressive endurance and teamwork. From the very first serve, their chemistry on the court was evident as they expertly synchronized their movements, executing precise shots and capitalizing on every opportunity.

Their powerful smashes consistently overwhelmed Sewing and Kerr, who struggled to counter the relentless offensive style of their opponents.

The first set saw Reek and Hart quickly set the pace, securing an early lead that left their American counterparts on the defensive. Sewing and Kerr did rally in the second set, evening the score to 5-5, but Reek and Hart responded with renewed intensity, unleashing a series of well-placed smashes and tactical manoeuvres. They surged ahead to take a 10-6 lead, eventually closing out the match with a decisive victory.

This latest win marks another impressive milestone for Reek and Hart, who have been in top form throughout the PWR DUPR India Masters. The victory also inches them closer to valuable PWR700 points, which will impact their global ranking and seedings for future tournaments.

Representative photo for World Pickleball Championship. - Pickleball World Tour
Mumbai To Host World Pickleball Championship In November

BY PTI

The PWR DUPR India Masters, organized by Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), is a landmark event for the sport in India. As the players advance towards the finals, the tournament aims to boost the sport’s profile within the country, offering players a chance to earn ranking points valid for the next 52 weeks.

With their sights set on the title, Reek and Hart’s clinical performance in the quarterfinals has firmly established them as favourites, and spectators eagerly await to see if their impressive form continues in the semifinals.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Evin Lewis Ton Helps WI Beat SL By Eight Wickets In Rain-affected Game
  2. United States Vs Nepal Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Preview: All You Need To Know About IND-W Vs NZ-W Match
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D Day 1: Harshit's Fiery Start Watered Down By Sumit's 120 For Assam
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group C Day 1: Karnataka Spinners Bundle Out Bihar For 143 Runs
Football News
  1. Napoli 1-0 Lecce: Giovanni Di Lorenzo Takes Partenopei Five Points Clear In Serie A
  2. Aston Villa 1-1 AFC Bournemouth: Evanilson Earns Last-Gasp Draw In Premier League
  3. Las Palmas 1-0 Girona: Alex Munoz Secures Shock Win For Hosts In La Liga
  4. Everton 1-1 Fulham: Beto Earns Point With Stoppage-Time Equaliser In EPL
  5. Augsburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Alexis Claude-Maurice Double Seals Comeback Win In Bundesliga
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  2. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  3. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  4. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  5. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  2. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  3. India-US Mobility, Migration Cooperation Leads To Deportation Of 'Illegal' Indian Nationals
  4. 'LAC Agreement Doesn't Mean Everything Is Solved': EAM Jaishankar Explains India-China Ties
  5. After Yamuna River, Toxic Foam Grapples Keralavalapalli Dam Water
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  2. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
  3. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
  4. Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why
  5. Iran: Attack On Police Convoy In Restive Southeastern Province Kills 10 Officers
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs