Tatiana Gusin, of Greece,, right, tries to comfort Airine Palsyte, of Lithuania, after she got injured injured during the women's high jump qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

