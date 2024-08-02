Greece athlete Tatiana Gusin was seen comforting her fellow participant Airine Palsyte of Lithuania as the latter injured herself in the Women’s high jump qualification at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Friday, August 2. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Palsyte failed to qualify for the final round as she finished 15 B in the qualification round held on Friday.
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Nicola Olyslagers of Australia had topped the qualification round with a height of 1.95m.
Speaking of Olyslagers, the Australian is a silver medallist from Tokyo Olympics where she recorded a then-national record jump of 2.02m.