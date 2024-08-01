Other Sports

Paris Olympics Day 6, Top Pic: Angela Carini Abandons Bout In 46 Seconds

Afterward, a still-tearful Carini said she quit because of intense pain in her nose after the opening punches

Angela Carini, Boxing, Paris Olympics 2024, AP Photo
Italy's Angela Carini reacts after she abandoned her fight against Algeria's Imane Khelif in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Photo: AP/John Locher
info_icon

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's win in her women's 66kg preliminary boxing bout on Thursday, August 1 against her Italian opponent Angela Carini created quite a stir on the internet. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

After just one puch, Italy's Carini called off the game after just 46 seconds. Khelif, who was disqualified from the 2023 World Championships after failing an unspecified gender eligibility test, saw her progress to the next round at the Paris Olympics.

Carini, whose headgear apparently became dislodged at least once before she quit, didn’t shake Khelif’s hand after the decision was announced, but she cried in the ring on her knees.

Italy's Angela Carini (right) abandoned her bout against Algerian boxer Imane Khelif in 46 seconds at the Paris Olympics. - AP
Chromosome Games At Olympics: Angela Carini's Tears At Paris 2024 Open Can Of Worms

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“I felt a severe pain in my nose, and with the maturity of a boxer, I said ‘enough,’ because I didn’t want to, I didn’t want to, I couldn’t finish the match,” a tearful Carini said post-match.

“I am not here to judge or pass judgment,” Carini said. “If an athlete is this way, and in that sense it’s not right or it is right, it’s not up to me to decide. I just did my job as a boxer. I got into the ring and fought. I did it with my head held high and with a broken heart for not having finished the last kilometer.”

(With AP inputs)

