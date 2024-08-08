Other Sports

Paris Olympics Track Cycling: US Women’s Pursuit Team Claims Gold After 12 Years Of Silver And Bronze

The American women's pursuit program had been chasing gold ever since the 2012 London Games, when it finished second to Britain. It lost a rematch four years later in Rio de Janeiro, and then in Tokyo, the U.S. had to beat Canada for bronze

US Women Team Paris Olympics 2024 Track Cycling AP Photo
United States' Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams, Chloe Dygert and Kristen Faulkner start the women's team pursuit event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
info_icon

The American women's pursuit team had twice before raced for the Olympic gold medal, and it had been on the podium all three times the event had been on the program for the Summer Games. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Successful, to be sure, but also disappointing, because it had never been the top step.

On a steamy Wednesday night at the Olympic velodrome, road race champion Kristen Faulkner, time trial bronze medalist Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente and Lilly Williams finally took that last step up. They soared to a big early lead on New Zealand in their head-to-head showdown, then held on through a ragged finish to finally win the gold medal at the Paris Games.

“We knew we had a strong team coming in,” Faulkner said with a smile, “and I feel like the lucky one, because they have won medals before on the track and I haven't. I just wanted to live up to their expectations.”

Did she ever. Faulkner's relatively recent addition to the squad might have made the difference.

“It's pretty surreal,” Williams added. “I do not think anybody expected this.”

The Americans led by more than a second a quarter of the way through the 4,000-meter race, and they stretched the gap at one point to nearly two seconds. When they began to come apart from their single-file, aerodynamic draft with about two laps to go, they had to fight to the finish to hold off Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman and Nicole Shields.

“There's just a lot of support for this program,” said Dygert, who has been part of the past three U.S. Olympic pursuit teams, “and we've been able to bring in really strong riders, and now we were finally able to pull it off.”

In the race for bronze, the British team of Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jessica Roberts pulled back more than a second from Italy over the last half of its race to land on the podium for the fourth straight Summer Games.

Team China competes in the team acrobatic routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. - (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Paris Olympics 2024: China Take Artistic Swimming Gold In Sport's New Era Without Russia

BY Associated Press

In the finals of the men's pursuit, Sam Welsford, Oliver Bleddyn, Conor Leahy and Kelland O'Brien of Australia beat Britain in a close final at the Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to win gold for the first time in two decades.

“I think it is a fair way away from sinking in,” O'Brien said.

The American women's pursuit program had been chasing gold ever since the 2012 London Games, when it finished second to Britain. It lost a rematch four years later in Rio de Janeiro, and then in Tokyo, the U.S. had to beat Canada for bronze.

The Americans came to the velodrome outside of Paris with cautious optimism, though, buoyed by a lineup that already had a pair of medals. Dygert picked herself up from a crash and rallied through the rain to capture time trial bronze, and last weekend, Faulkner attacked in the closing kilometers to win the Americans' first Olympic road race in 40 years.

After its qualifying time pit the U.S. against Britain in the semifinals, the quartet built a nearly half-second lead on its rival by the midway point of the race, and Dygert went to the front for the final lap to bring it home.

Then it was New Zealand's turn, and the top qualifier brushed aside the Italians in their semifinal by nearly three seconds.

In the finals, the Americans showed that they were the class of the Paris Games.

“This has been meticulously put together for over a year, year after year,” said Valente, who now will team with Williams in the Madison later in the track cycling program before defending her Olympic title in the multidiscipline omnium.

“I've been part of this pursuit program for a long time, with a lot of different riders,” Valente said, “and to be able to pull together a really strong ride, and have it actually pay off — it's just a really special moment.”

In the men's pursuit, Australia roared through qualifying and then took out Olympic champion Italy in the semifinals, setting a world record in the process. Then against Britain, the two teams were separated by less than two-tenths of a second for almost the entire distance, before Daniel Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield and Oliver Wood had a problem near the end.

The Australians were able to cruise to gold, while Britain took silver after a disappointing seventh at the Tokyo Games.

“It's pretty crazy to call ourselves Olympic champions,” Welsford said. “We probably did not have these expectations when we started training together. To come together like we did in the last month was pretty special.”

The bronze went to the Italians of Simone Consonni, Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon and Jonathan Milan, who rallied in the last 1,000 meters as the Danish team of Tobias Hansen, Niklas Larsen, Carl-Frederik Bevort and Rasmus Pedersen fell apart.

“We didn't expect the level (to be) so high in these Olympic Games,” Lamon said.

Advertisement

Earlier on the third day of Olympic track cycling, the men's sprint started with qualifying through a 200-meter flying lap, where riders spend roughly two laps getting up to speed and then cover that distance as quickly as possible.

On a blazing fast, hot track where records are falling more quickly than medals are being awarded, the world record fell twice. Matthew Richardson of Australia snatched it away from reigning Olympic champion Harrie Lavreysen in 9.091 seconds, only for the Dutch rider — fresh off his team sprint gold a night earlier — to claim it back in 9.088 a few minutes later.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  2. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  3. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
  4. Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out
  5. IND Vs SL 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Calls For 'Serious' Look Into Batting Against Spin After Series Loss
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  2. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  4. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  5. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha Over Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification
  2. Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Passes Away At 80
  3. RBI Maintains Retains Repo Rate At 6.5% For 9th Straight Time
  4. Haryana: Security Beefed Up, Internet Cut In Sirsa Amid Tensions Over Death Of Dera Jagmalwali Chief
  5. All Indian Visa Application Centres In Bangladesh Closed Till Further Notice Amid Unrest
Entertainment News
  1. Arshad Warsi Opens Up About Pay Disparity Among Actors In Bollywood: Some Actors Are Making A Lot Of Money
  2. Vikram Bhatt Recalls Dino Morea And Bipasha Basu Fighting On The Sets Of 'Raaz', Reveals Their Relationship Was 'Falling Apart'
  3. BTS Agency Issues A Statement Again On Suga's Drunk Driving Incident: We Apologize For Having Conveyed Misinformation
  4. Mrunal Thakur REACTS To Instagram Post Resharing Her Old Statement About Being 'Madly In Love' With Virat Kohli
  5. Yash Begins Filming For 'Toxic', Says 'The Journey Begins'
US News
  1. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  2. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  3. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  4. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  5. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
World News
  1. WHO To Declare MPox Outbreak A Global Emergency? UN Body Calls Urgent Meet | What We Know
  2. Sunita Williams Could Return Home In SpaceX's Crew Dragon In February 2025, Says NASA
  3. Bangladeshi Actor Shanto, His Father Lynched: Reports
  4. Tunisia President Saied Sacks Another Prime Minister Without Explanation
  5. 'Heartbroken That I Can't See, Hug My Mother': Sheikh Hasina's Daughter Saima Wazed
Latest Stories
  1. Rajasthan: 3-Time MLA And Tribal Leader Amrit Lal Meena Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
  2. Rumoured Couple Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala To Get Engaged Today? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Question Paper Yet To Be Prepared': NBEMS Dismisses NEET-PG Paper Leak Claims
  4. Kolkata Cafe Blast: 1 Injured After Blast At Jodhpur Park Cafe In South Kolkata, Probe Underway
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Interim Govt Led By Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus To Take Oath Today | Top Points
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Avinash Sable's Medal Dream Ends With 11th Finish In 3000m Steeplechase - In Pics
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Retires; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar In Round 2 Action