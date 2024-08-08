Team China competes in the team acrobatic routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Team China competes in the team acrobatic routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)