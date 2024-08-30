Other Sports

Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 30 - Full Schedule, IST Timings And Live Streaming Details

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 30. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here

Avani-Lekhara-Paris-Paralympics
Avani Lekhara. Photo: X/@media_SAI
info_icon

Team India could clinch their first medal at the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Day two of the event Friday, August 30. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

A lot of Indians will be in action on Day two of the Paris Paralympics but all eyes will be on the Tokyo double medalist Avani Lekhara who will be in the hunt for a medal at her second successive Paralympics. The R2 Women 10m Air Rifle SH1 Qualification round and the final both are scheduled for Friday and Avani Lekhara will hope to bring back a medal. Mona Agarwal will also be in action alongside Avani in the event.

Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Suhas Yathiraj will also take court in his second group stage match. Athletics competition at the Paralympics also kick off from today with medal events also lined up. In Athletics, three Indian para athletes will compete in medal events.

Paris Paralympics India Schedule Today (August 30)

TIME (IST) SPORTS EVENT Athletes
12 PM Onwards Para Badminton Women's Singles SL3 Group Stage A Match 2 Manasi Joshi
12:30 PM Para Shooting R2 Women 10m Air Rifle SH1 Qualification Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal
12:40 PM Onwards Para Badminton Men's Singles SL4 Group Stage A Match 2 Suhas Yathiraj
1:20 PM Para Badminton Men's Singles SL3 Group Stage A Match 2 Manoj Sarkar
1:30 PM Para Table Tennis Women's Doubles WD 10 Quarterfinal Bhaviniben Patel and Sonalben Patel
1:30 PM Para Athletics Women's Discuss Throw F55 Final Sakshi Kasana, Karamjyoti
2:00 PM Onwards Para Badminton Men's Singles SL3 Group Stage A Match 2 Nitesh Kumar
2:45 PM Para Shooting P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification Rudransh Khandelwal, Manish Narwal
3:00 PM Para Rowing Para Mix Double Sculls (PR3 MIX2X) Anita and K Narayana
3:03 PM Para Archery Women Individual Compound Open Round Of 32 Sarita
3:15 PM Para Shooting R2 Women 10m Air Rifle SH1 Final (If Qulified) Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal
4:24 PM Para Cycling Track Men's C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying Round Arshad Shaik
4:40 PM Onwards Para Badminton Women Singles SL4 Group Stage C Match 2 Palak Kohli
4:45 PM Para Athletics Women's 1000m T35 Final Preeti Pal
6:00 PM Para Shooting R4 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Qualification Sriharsha Devaraddi
5:30 PM Para Shooting P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final (If Qualified) Rudransh Khandelwal, Manish Narwal
7:00 PM Para Archery Men's Individual Compound Open Round of 32 Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar
7:11:00 PM Onwards Para Cycling Track Men's C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Medal Matches (If Qualified) Arshad Shaik
7:45 PM Para Shooting R4 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Final (If Qualified) Sriharsha Devaraddi
8:50 PM Para Badminton Women Singles SH6 Group Stage A Match 2 Nithya Sree
9:30 PM Para Athletics Men's Shot Put F37 Final Manu
12:10 AM Onwards Para Badminton Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Stage A Match 3 Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli
1:30 AM Onwards Para Badminton Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Stage A Match 2 Sivarajan and Nithya Sree

Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Streaming Details

Where to watch the Paris Paralympics 2024 live in India?

Indian fans can catch the live action from the 2024 Paris Paralympics on the Sports 18 network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Paris Paralympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of the Paris Paralympics will be available on the JioCinema app and website for free.

