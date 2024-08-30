A lot of Indians will be in action on Day two of the Paris Paralympics but all eyes will be on the Tokyo double medalist Avani Lekhara who will be in the hunt for a medal at her second successive Paralympics. The R2 Women 10m Air Rifle SH1 Qualification round and the final both are scheduled for Friday and Avani Lekhara will hope to bring back a medal. Mona Agarwal will also be in action alongside Avani in the event.